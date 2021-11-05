Yonkers DWBID Pet Parade & Fashion Show, and pub crawl postponed to November 6





Due to weather conditions last Saturday, The Yonkers Downtown Annual Pet

The parade and fashion show have been postponed to Saturday, November 6 at

12h! Pet owners can bring their furry friends in costume to the Yonkers

Amphitheater by the water for Halloween festivities. there will be a photo

a booth for owners and pets and gift bags will be distributed for all pets!

This free event is a fun and unique way to keep the Halloween spirit alive! Registration for the event is FREE, just be sure to register before

event (Registration is per animal). Those who have already registered do

no need to re-register. Each animal can have a maximum of two people

accompanying them. Check-in will start at 12 noon at the Waterfront

Amphitheater, 71 Water Grant Street (next to the X20 restaurant). The

the show will start at 12:15 and the fashion / costume show

The competition will start at 1 p.m. The categories of costume contests are the scariest,

cutest and most original / creative costumes. _We hope you share the word about Yonkers’ reprogrammed Halloween pet

Parade and fashion show! If you want to speak with the executive

Director of Yonkers Downtown BID, Sara Brody, about this event, I would like to

be happy to coordinate. Thank you for your time and consideration! _ In addition to what I have shared below; the Yonkers Downtown BID comes from

have confirmed that they will be hosting their 4th annual Halloween Pub Tour.

This Halloween pub crawl aka adult sleight of hand will take

held on October 30 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. The participants who introduce themselves

costume can enjoy awesome $ 5, $ 7 and $ 8 drink specials at downtown 9

The best bars / restaurants in Yonkers. Participating places: * _Yonkers Brewing Co._ * 92 Main Street, Yonkers, NY 10701 * _Restaurant des dolphins_ * 1 Van Der Donck Street, Yonkers, NY 10701 * _Bar Francey Bradys_ * 72 Main Street, Yonkers, NY 10701 * _Guapo Mexican Cuban cuisine_ * 10 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701 * _La Bella Havana_ * 35 Main Street, Yonkers, NY 10701 * _Restaurant of soup_ * 59 Main Street, Yonkers, NY 10701 * _X2O Xaviars on the Hudson_ * 71 Water Grant Street, Yonkers, NY 10701 * _Dos Marias_ * 200 New Main St, Yonkers, NY 10701 * _Khangri Sushi Restaurant_ * 22 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701 _We hope you will share the word about the Yonkers Halloween Pet Parade and

Halloween fashion show and pub crawl with your readers! _

