The Madchester fashion line worn by Jack Grealish, Pep Guardiola and the stars of Man City fans are going wild for

Madchester is making the talk again – thanks to a major fashion collaboration worn by the stars of Manchester City.

MDCR-branded clothing, regularly worn by City boss Pep Guardiola on the sideline, has been in high demand since its launch by Puma and the club at the start of the season.

Madchester, the name that captured the music and cultural spirit of the city in the late ’80s and’ 90s, was branded several years ago by two of the leading game changers in fashion and city ​​culture, brothers Anthony and Christopher Donnelly.

The Donnellys, who launched fashion label Gio Goi in the city, say there continues to be “phenomenal” interest in the Madchester brand.

Anthony Donnelly said: “We started it with a Facebook page and the following only grew and grew until we had two million people per month on social media.

“It was almost as the city grew, with a new building under construction, so the Madchester brand grew and grew too.

“The appetite for the brand has been huge, it’s just gone crazy and what’s interesting is that the biggest demographic is the 18-35 year olds.

“Who could have written it, that Foden, Grealish, Pep wear the Madchester brand – every time City plays Pep they ask him what he’s wearing and it’s the black sweatshirt with MDCR on it.

MDCR-branded clothing worn by Man City stars in the campaign, including Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and blues legends Pablo Zabaleta and Nigel De Jong, have been in high demand.

Notably thanks to world football fashion icon Pep who regularly walks the sideline in the chic black top with the MDCR logos on the back.

Paul Spencer, European Sales Director of Puma, said: “We are extremely proud of the tripartite collaboration between Puma, Man City and Madchester, celebrating Manchester’s heritage and history and the culture around football and music. .

“This only demonstrates the progressive mindset of the partnership between Man City and Pumas which strengthens the relationship with the Manchester City community.”

Anthony said: “Chris and I are continuing with musical events, but we are investing in things in the city, there is a very real plan for this brand.

“There are talks about music tours, open top buses, there are even talks about a themed hotel.

“The thing with Madchester as a brand, it might be a bit of a pot, but you have to remember it’s something that keeps putting this city on a world map.”

The range is available for purchase in Manchester City, through Puma, on Madchester.com and also from a sports retailer. JD Sports.

