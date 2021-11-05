Fashion
The Madchester fashion line worn by Jack Grealish, Pep Guardiola and the stars of Man City fans are going wild for
Madchester is making the talk again – thanks to a major fashion collaboration worn by the stars of Manchester City.
MDCR-branded clothing, regularly worn by City boss Pep Guardiola on the sideline, has been in high demand since its launch by Puma and the club at the start of the season.
Madchester, the name that captured the music and cultural spirit of the city in the late ’80s and’ 90s, was branded several years ago by two of the leading game changers in fashion and city culture, brothers Anthony and Christopher Donnelly.
READ MORE : – Trafford Center confirms Christmas store opening hours including late nights and Boxing Day trades
And they have worked closely with City and Puma on the use of the name “MDCR” for fanwear, as the Madchester brand continues to develop new subscribers around the world.
The Donnellys, who launched fashion label Gio Goi in the city, say there continues to be “phenomenal” interest in the Madchester brand.
Anthony Donnelly said: “We started it with a Facebook page and the following only grew and grew until we had two million people per month on social media.
“It was almost as the city grew, with a new building under construction, so the Madchester brand grew and grew too.
“The appetite for the brand has been huge, it’s just gone crazy and what’s interesting is that the biggest demographic is the 18-35 year olds.
“Who could have written it, that Foden, Grealish, Pep wear the Madchester brand – every time City plays Pep they ask him what he’s wearing and it’s the black sweatshirt with MDCR on it.
“People all over the world are wondering what this is? And discovering the whole scene behind it.”
MDCR-branded clothing worn by Man City stars in the campaign, including Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and blues legends Pablo Zabaleta and Nigel De Jong, have been in high demand.
Notably thanks to world football fashion icon Pep who regularly walks the sideline in the chic black top with the MDCR logos on the back.
The range starts at 30 for t-shirts, 55 for joggers and 65 for branded hoodies, and one new parka jacket 100 worn by Jack Grealish is one of the coveted items.
Paul Spencer, European Sales Director of Puma, said: “We are extremely proud of the tripartite collaboration between Puma, Man City and Madchester, celebrating Manchester’s heritage and history and the culture around football and music. .
“This only demonstrates the progressive mindset of the partnership between Man City and Pumas which strengthens the relationship with the Manchester City community.”
As for the Madchester brand, the Donnellys have “huge” plans for the brand in the coming months.
Anthony said: “Chris and I are continuing with musical events, but we are investing in things in the city, there is a very real plan for this brand.
“There are talks about music tours, open top buses, there are even talks about a themed hotel.
“The thing with Madchester as a brand, it might be a bit of a pot, but you have to remember it’s something that keeps putting this city on a world map.”
The range is available for purchase in Manchester City, through Puma, on Madchester.com and also from a sports retailer. JD Sports.
Get the latest news – from food and drink to music and nightlife – straight to your inbox with our daily newsletter.
Sources
2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/whats-on/shopping/madchester-fashion-range-worn-jack-22017178
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]