Reform dresses are 60% off on the Nordstroms Early Black Friday sale

If there has ever been the perfect time to seize the day, it’s now. We all know Reformation for its iconic wrap dresses and floral numbers, but the prices can make it a treat you are seriously saving for, especially since the brand rarely hosts sales. Fortunately, Nordstorms’ first Black Friday deals just went live, and they include a ton of Reform dresses on sale up to 60% off.

You can’t deny the fact that you’ve probably always wanted to emit Reformation picnic lady vibes. Well, now is your chance. Although the weather is colder, depending on how you style the dress, you can easily make it a year round piece in your wardrobe.

But Reformation also offers ribbed dresses just as trendy as their floral signatures. They are warmer, more comfortable and also on sale now at Nordstrom. From mini dresses to midday and maxi, Reformation really does us good.

No matter what you hope to find among Nordstroms at the start of Black Friday deals, you should have these seven Reformation robes all open in separate tabs. They are already selling out quickly, so we strongly recommend that you don’t wait another second to buy them.

Nikita floral dress

It’s the ties on the shoulders for me. While this beautiful floral dress may look too chic for everyday wear, don a turtleneck and white sneakers so you can serve up looks wherever you go. Plus, it’s a 30% discount, but probably not for long.

Embry floral midi dress

Vichy is not limited to wearing in spring and summer only. Match this dress sweetheart with your favorite pair of chunky boots and fluffy jacket, and you have the cutest fall look for drinks with friends. It’s down 39%, and we can’t say no to that.

Jael ribbed long dress

If you don’t like floral designs take a look at this simple but chic long dress. It’s so easy to layer it with boots and just about any coat in your wardrobe. It’s a new style and 40% off, so you might want to jump on this deal right now.

Aymeline floral bustier dress

add this strapless dress to your cart if you are looking for the most romantic date or birthday dress. It has the biggest discount of all reform dresses in the Nordstroms sales section, giving you a whopping 59% off.

Dunes Long Sleeve Smock Dress

Need a versatile dress for every holiday on your calendar? This smocked dress has long sleeves to keep you warm, as well as a smocked bodice for a soft touch. At 40% off, well, take it.

Long-sleeved dress in lemon ribbing

Don’t sleep on it long sleeve ribbed dress, and certainly don’t overlook its slot details. This dress is simple enough to go with anything you already own, but the slit makes it a staple. It’s probably the hottest of the bunch on sale right now, and has a 30% discount.

Cibrina Open Back Bodycon Dress

Say hello to your new must-have party dress, the Cibrina Open Back Bodycon Dress. All eyes will be on you when you wear this stylish bright red number around town. Better yet, it’s 40% off, for just $ 70.