Top-of-the-table clashes in men’s and women’s leagues this weekend





The top of the table in both EY hockey leagues could be turned upside down on Saturday with Pembroke meeting Pegasus in the women’s while Lisnagarvey hosts Three Rock Rovers in the men’s.

With a third of the season almost over, the main contenders have started to emerge with the Pembrokes women looking to find their way into the reckoning.

Ballsbridge club have steadily added solid players to their roster in recent seasons, with midfielder Ellen Curran (of UCD) and defender Issy Delamer (Trinity) adding real quality. With Orla Macken also pushing for inclusion in the senior Irish setup, Emma Buckley between the posts and the likes of Sinead Loughran, Aisling Naughton and Leah McGuire in the lineup, there is quality in every area of ​​the pitch. For coach Gavin Groves, he believes the team are in a good position, one point behind Pegasus with four wins in six outings to date. A victory on Serpentine Avenue on Saturday could potentially see them overtake their rivals and reach the top. We are quite happy with the form we have shown. We had a really tough start to the championship, so being in the top three at this point is okay. Every week is tough and brings a tough opponent, but it’s good to be involved in such a competitive league. We know how organized and disciplined Pegasus can be, so we know we have to perform well to get the result we want. For Pegasus, their delicate forwards Taite Doherty and Lucy McKee have done some serious star tricks so far this season to lift the Belfast squad to the top of the table at this point. There’s a wealth of experience at hand with Shirley McCay, Alex Speers and Ruth Maguire offering advice to new stars like Niamh McIvor and Ella Armstrong. There will be plenty of checks from their Twitter feeds for score updates just down the road at Milltown where Old Alex ties second place with 13 home points from the Belfast Harlequins. UCD has been the host of the league to date, with its games registering nearly five goals per game. They host the Catholic Institute of Belfield at lunchtime, an important point for the teams ranked fourth and fifth to keep in touch with the top three. Likewise, the Union of Railways, sixth, is meeting Loreto for the third time already this quarter; EYHL’s first meeting was a draw as Railway won in a shootout at the Irish Senior Cup, so expect this one to be extremely close. Cork Harlequins’ date with Muckross returned to December. On the men’s side, there is only one match on the EYHL agenda from which any winner between Lisnagarvey and Three Rock Rovers will catapult to pole position after Glenanne fell in his debut. loss of the season last weekend. This is a second leg from the start of October when Three Rock was involved in the Euro Hockey League in Antwerp. Garvey won his last meeting just over 12 months ago in a cracker at Comber Road 4-2, but the Rovers have changed a lot since then with five players migrating for pro hockey or for professional reasons. In their place, Ryan Spencer and Matteo Romoli have made a big impact with the return of Ali Empey, Mark Samuel and Andrew Keane. For Garvey, they are more settled in terms of rostering with the three Nelson brothers wreaking havoc in the front lines, starting a four-game winning streak in EYHL.

