Vote for LI Founder of the Fashion Foundation in L’Oral’s “Women of Worth”





When Amanda Munz from Lindenhurst was studying fashion at FIT, she noticed how much material is wasted in the industry and thought to herself: what can I do with all these products to make a difference? This question led her to obtain a Masters of Public Administration from Baruch College and launch her non-profit organization, the Fashion Foundation, in 2013. Today, Munz obtains national recognition from L'Oréal Paris for her years. working in selling leftover fashion items and using the money to donate school supplies to underprivileged students. It's a small LI-based organization that anyone can support, said Munz the press. People really feel connected to the Fashion Foundation because it might not cost $ 100 to support us. You can buy a top for $ 10 and make a difference for a local kid in New York City. Anyone can continue thefashionfoundation.com and buy clothes, shoes, accessories, etc., and Munz and her team of volunteers use the proceeds to buy supplies for schools in need in New York or Long Island. Munz says she works closely with schools to find out what supplies students need, and then buys the items and delivers the donations directly to schools. We realized that schools need different things. They might need basic things and were going to get them whatever they needed, she said. This week, L'Oréal announced its 10 Valued women from all over the country, and Munz is one of them. She received $ 20,000 for the Fashion Foundation and now has a chance to win an additional $ 25,000 for the Long Island-based organization based on online public voting. When I received that phone call, I had never received anything like it, Munz said. The monetary donation and the exhibition is a really exciting honor and it was a really great time. I cried. Munz got his fashion debut by participating in the School Boards Co-operative Educational Services (BOCES) Fashion Merchandising Program in Dix Hills. From there, she had her first internship in a Long Island company at the age of 16. I truly believe my LI roots have brought me to where I am because of my head start at BOCES and my internship, said Munz. I'm happy to be here and proud to have this organization here. Designers around the world donate their leftover clothes, shoes and accessories to the Fashion Foundation. Kunz says the organization has impacted 16,000 school children with its donations to schools and shelters. Vote for Munz and learn more about The Fashion Foundation on the LOreals website. Voting ends November 30.

