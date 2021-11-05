Men’s Winter Parkas Canada Best New Coats & Jackets For





Montreal, Canada, November 5, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Frank And Oaks’ latest winter coat retains the company’s use of sustainable materials and combines vintage-inspired styling with the latest advancements in insulation and weather protection. They can be purchased in stores or on the company’s website. More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear Available in Atlantic Green, Black and Walnut, the new Plateau parka uses a recycled polyester shell and 100% recycled polyester lining. A number of additional features make it a versatile and durable garment for outdoor activities. The new jacket uses Frank And Oaks Featherless Primaloft insulation and can be used in temperatures ranging from -25C to -20C. Insulating fibers mimic the warmth and appearance of natural down while remaining free from animal materials. In addition, this innovative material resists the agglomerating trends of natural down fillings. Two outer layers of semi-matte recycled polyester fabric with hydrophilic lamination provide water and wind resistance, making the parkas suitable for use in harsh winter conditions. NATULON Zipper Tapes are also made from recycled materials including PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate), PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) and POM (Acetal). Frank And Oak also saw functionality as one of the fundamental requirements of the new coat. It features a hood and a rocker waist, as well as ribbed cuffs for extra protection. Side pockets with fleece lining keep hands warm and 3 internal pockets give users additional storage space away from the elements. The company suggests that these vintage-inspired jackets will suit a variety of styles and uses. Sizes from XS to XXL are available and the clothes are machine washable. About Frank and Oak From humble beginnings in an old kitchen, Frank And Oak has grown to encompass several stores across Canada and the United States. The founders maintained an ongoing ethic of sustainable practices with a unique style. As a Canadian company, Frank And Oaks clothing is designed to reflect the relationship that local people have with the natural environment. Functionality is combined with innovative materials to create the most modern and current products, and the new Plateau parka combines all these characteristics in an elegant and resistant garment. Interested parties can find out more by visiting: https://www.frankandoak.com/collections/men-coats Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com

