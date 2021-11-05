Fashion
OG&E Cares Clothing Closet to Help GRM Guests Dress for Success | New
Good clothes made all the difference when Nolan Potter addressed those gathered at the Gospel Rescue Mission on Thursday.
“For me when it hurts on the inside, having nice clothes on the outside is like a bulletproof vest, it gives me confidence to be here in front of you guys,” said Potter, who wore a crisp purple shirt and blue pants. “I would probably run away if I didn’t have the right clothes to wear.”
Potter, who remains at the mission, obtained the clothes from the mission clothes closet, which was dedicated to the OG&E Cares clothes closet on Thursday. Representatives from OG&E and ambassadors from the Greater Muskogee Region Chamber of Commerce attended the opening.
OG&E had agreed to sponsor the closet in May, launching its sponsorship with a check for $ 2,000. The utility made a new sign for the closet and volunteers built and arranged shelves.
Tammy Toombs, former Muskogee area community relations manager for OG&E, said OG&E is looking to give back to the community.
“We appreciate our partnership with agencies such as the Gospel Rescue Mission,” she said. “We do this by volunteering in the kitchen. We also appreciate the opportunity to get involved through sponsorship.”
Mission executive director Rich Schaus said the closet was not as well organized in the past.
“OG&E came by our side and sponsored it, found the right things to hang the clothes, better organize and expand what we do,” he said.
The mission uses the closet to help people dress for success.
There are different ways to dress to be successful, said Schaus. He remembers wearing a suit and tie to a job interview as a tow truck driver.
“They weren’t very excited about hiring a guy in a suit and tie,” he said. “So we have to find the right clothes, suitable for the job.”
Schaus encouraged the “Dress-Well” Chamber Ambassadors to help mission guests find appropriate clothing.
“Most of our girls are pretty good at it, but our guys are struggling,” he said. “Some of our girls need to know how to dress for their height and figure.”
House Ambassador Judy Hoffman admired the crumpled pants hanging in the closet.
“I think it’s great, and the idea of dressing people for success,” she said. “He gave us a new vision of what it means to dress to be successful. If you are entering a new job, you have to dress appropriately.”
Schaus said the mission welcomed donations of shoes and clothing in good condition. He said good tennis shoes are especially welcome.
“Many of our seniors who already have difficulty walking, dress shoes are not suitable for them,” he said.
Potter touted several benefits of dressing well.
“It would give me confidence to find a job or look for that girl who could be in a league of their own,” he said.
You can help
The Gospel Rescue Mission accepts donations of new or lightly used clothing and footwear, as well as new underwear or other underwear. Bring the donations to the Mission Reception, 323 Callahan St.
Sources
2/ https://www.muskogeephoenix.com/news/og-e-cares-clothing-closet-to-help-grm-guests-dress-for-success/article_577468b9-ebbe-5b48-a478-757c638023fa.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]