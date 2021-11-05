OG&E Cares Clothing Closet to Help GRM Guests Dress for Success | New

Good clothes made all the difference when Nolan Potter addressed those gathered at the Gospel Rescue Mission on Thursday.

“For me when it hurts on the inside, having nice clothes on the outside is like a bulletproof vest, it gives me confidence to be here in front of you guys,” said Potter, who wore a crisp purple shirt and blue pants. “I would probably run away if I didn’t have the right clothes to wear.”

Potter, who remains at the mission, obtained the clothes from the mission clothes closet, which was dedicated to the OG&E Cares clothes closet on Thursday. Representatives from OG&E and ambassadors from the Greater Muskogee Region Chamber of Commerce attended the opening.

OG&E had agreed to sponsor the closet in May, launching its sponsorship with a check for $ 2,000. The utility made a new sign for the closet and volunteers built and arranged shelves.

Tammy Toombs, former Muskogee area community relations manager for OG&E, said OG&E is looking to give back to the community.

“We appreciate our partnership with agencies such as the Gospel Rescue Mission,” she said. “We do this by volunteering in the kitchen. We also appreciate the opportunity to get involved through sponsorship.”

Mission executive director Rich Schaus said the closet was not as well organized in the past.

“OG&E came by our side and sponsored it, found the right things to hang the clothes, better organize and expand what we do,” he said.

The mission uses the closet to help people dress for success.

There are different ways to dress to be successful, said Schaus. He remembers wearing a suit and tie to a job interview as a tow truck driver.

“They weren’t very excited about hiring a guy in a suit and tie,” he said. “So we have to find the right clothes, suitable for the job.”

Schaus encouraged the “Dress-Well” Chamber Ambassadors to help mission guests find appropriate clothing.

“Most of our girls are pretty good at it, but our guys are struggling,” he said. “Some of our girls need to know how to dress for their height and figure.”

House Ambassador Judy Hoffman admired the crumpled pants hanging in the closet.

“I think it’s great, and the idea of ​​dressing people for success,” she said. “He gave us a new vision of what it means to dress to be successful. If you are entering a new job, you have to dress appropriately.”

Schaus said the mission welcomed donations of shoes and clothing in good condition. He said good tennis shoes are especially welcome.

“Many of our seniors who already have difficulty walking, dress shoes are not suitable for them,” he said.

Potter touted several benefits of dressing well.

“It would give me confidence to find a job or look for that girl who could be in a league of their own,” he said.

You can help

The Gospel Rescue Mission accepts donations of new or lightly used clothing and footwear, as well as new underwear or other underwear. Bring the donations to the Mission Reception, 323 Callahan St.