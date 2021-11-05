Brides mourn as Elmira Bridal wedding dress store in Strood closes

The brides were heartbroken and in tears after a wedding dress store closed.

Elmira Bridal in Strood closed after being hit by Covid and a robbery when a gang took dresses worth 9,000.

Elmira pictured before it closed. He now has To Let signs in the shop window (52805936)

The owner said that before the business went into liquidation last month, she contacted clients with pending orders, but many were concerned if they had lost their deposit and would one day get the dresses they had. ordered.

One bride feared having more than 1,000 out of her pocket and said others faced the same stress and panic.

Hannah Gowan ordered her dress in April and made a 50% deposit of 1,185.

She received a phone call from Elmira’s owner Sarah Fuller on October 7 telling her the store was closing and her order had been forwarded to Dom Bridals suppliers who would contact her.

Ms Fuller assured her that she would always get her dress.

But when Hannah didn’t hear anything, she started to worry. She sent Elmira several emails and made unanswered phone calls.

Desperate to hear from her, she sent future husband Tony to the store and he put a note through the door. He returned the next day and found the Gun Lane premises had been emptied.

Hannah was then advised to contact the suppliers directly, which she did and was told that her order had been placed but that she would have to pay the full amount of the dress 2,387 before she was released. published.

She was horrified and posted online to see if other brides were in the same situation.

About twenty women responded, either waiting for orders in progress, or by declaring that they had encountered problems with the store.

Hannah Gowan is due to partner Mary Tony next year (52805843)

The 27-year-old, who moved from Strood to Gillingham, said: “I just don’t know how she could do that to brides. It’s supposed to be the happiest day of your life, and one of the best days of your life. most important things to a bride are the dress and this can be one of the most expensive things.

“She’s upset a lot of people. I’ve had brides in tears. A bride was sobbing, she was really heartbroken.”

Dom Bridals was taken over by the Romantica of Devon wedding house. Romantica is now working with another Alta Costura Bride store in Maidstone so that the 15 brides with pending orders have their dresses.

But customers will have to pay the full amount to get their dresses and collect their deposits from their credit or debit card companies.

Romantica says the brides’ contact details should have been passed to them so they can contact customers directly, which is normal practice when a bridal shop closes, but saying it wasn’t something Ms Fuller wanted to do.

Hannah has since been able to claim the money she paid Elmira through her bank. And a Romantica spokesperson urged other brides to do the same.

He offered assurance that no bride would be left without a dress and advised them to contact Romantica directly.

A statement was added to Elmira Bridal Services website on Friday last week claiming that brides will have to pay the remaining balance to a new bridal store, but it does not specify that they must pay in full.

It reads: “I think a message is needed to clarify some things that are currently being spread.

“It would be a lot easier for everyone to believe that ‘we shut down quickly and stole everyone’s money, made a runner and not ordered dresses.” None of this is true.

The activity of the bridal shop will be put into liquidation

“Communication has been lacking due to my current personal situation. However, every bride was contacted before we announced the closure. All social media has been removed. Emails and website are due to close in three weeks.

“Unfortunately, the company is going to be put into liquidation.

“Not only has it been a difficult year for all businesses because of Covid, but on top of that we had a theft and no payments from our insurers.

“With all this and a very difficult year personally … I had no other option but to leave the place quickly.

“We worked with a fabulous company called Dom Bridals who were suppliers to Sophia Tolli and Martin Thornburg.

“Right before our closure, Dom Bridals closed its doors and was transferred to Romantica. It was a big change.

“In the bridal industry, wedding dress stores charge 50% of the total balance. This balance is the store’s money. The dress is ordered the same or next day from Dom Bridals / Romantica who then orders the dress in their factories.

“The dress is then shipped to Dom Bridals / Romantica within six months of the order date. The dress is shipped to the bridal store. The store then calls the bride who then pays the balance of 50%.

“The bridal shop then pays Dom Bridals / Romantica.

“As soon as we told Romantica that we were shutting down the business, they would rightly do it, no longer delivering dresses.

Designer dresses in the window of the Strood bridal boutique before it closes

“Usually, when a bridal store closes, the brides’ dresses are sent to another willing bridal store and the bride pays the balance to the new bridal store.

“That was the deal put in place with Romantica. It didn’t happen.”

He said every dress had been ordered, with proof that the order had been made available to those in need.

Brides have been advised to request that the dresses be sent to their “nearest bridal store” and then pay them the remaining balance.

He added: “I can only apologize for the distress this caused to our closure… there was no other option.”

A Romantica spokesperson said Elmira’s statement was “misleading”.

A bride who contacted Hannah is taking legal action in county court over dress alteration issues.

Another woman who left her dress at the store to clean it after her wedding fears she will never get it back.

