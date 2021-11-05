Moorestown survives, strikingly advancing

MOORESTOWN The playoff hairstyles of some of the players on the Moorestown High School men’s soccer team are certainly … different.

The same could be said for head coach Mike Randalls’ Hawaiian shirt.

However, the best fashion statement made in Thursday’s playoff game was one the Quakers hope to become a trend over the next two weeks.

Seconds after scoring the golden goal, senior Robert Intenzo took off his jersey and celebrated the survival and progress of defending champion Moorestown with a 2-1 double-overtime victory over angry Delsea in the quarterfinal. South Jersey Group 3 final on Thursday.

Randall proudly took the Hawaiian jersey, a gift from his players, out of his bag and put it on at the start of the celebration.

You win it, I wear it, Randall told his players before the game.

Definitely, Intenzo said when asked if the tally was the most important of his career. I knew the crossing was coming, I just had to wait (forward Cole Nicolai) to get to the corner and cross it.

Intenzo scored both goals for Moorestown and became a big hit for the Quakers.

He’s a baseball player, but he’s come out every four years for football, Randall said of his talented striker. He’s been clutching for us all year.

Last year we used it upstream. He’s not backing down, he’s everywhere. Hes just a great kid and a great athlete. He’s still having a lot of fun, but at the time of the game, he’s a player, he doesn’t like to lose.

Intenzo, a third baseman and center for the baseball team, has become a diamond in the rough for the Quakers with a record 10 goals this season.

Fourth seed Moorestown (13-6-1) will travel to Hammonton (17-5), a 3-2 winner over Camden County Tech, for Monday’s semi-final.

With the Quakers dominating possession for most of the game, Delsea (11-8-3) had the defending champions on the ropes when Christian Gaetano scored the game’s first goal with 24 minutes left.

Moorestown tied with just 2:33 remaining in regulation and the goal was not without controversy. A deflection in the middle of a scramble in front sent the ball towards the right goal post. A Delsea defender pushed the ball back, but after he crossed the goal line according to the official.

There was a lot of confusion over what the call was, but Intenzo said he knew the outcome.

He came in, he said. I saw him come in and (the defender) kind of hit the ball. When I heard the whistle I knew (the official) said it was a goal.

Randall wasn’t so sure.

I didn’t know what (the official) called it, the head coach said. He blew the whistle and stopped the clock, I thought he called us on a yellow for something, but he said the ball was over the line and (the defender) had hit the ball with his hand.

Delsea head coach Shane Dooley wasn’t so sure either.

I’m not on the baseline so I can’t see it exactly, but from the angle I was at, I can’t see how the ball nearly went through the plane, he said. It was a deviation, then I hit a pole and then it went off. This is what I saw where I came from. I’ll have to watch the video.

With two minutes to go, I’d love to see the ball go to the back of the net if you’re going to allow a goal. there was a lot of questionable stuff about (the play). “

What was not at issue was Delseas’ defense play with full-backs Landon Burns, Chalie Steel, Dylan Fithian as well as defensive midfielders Konnor Reilly and Shane Fennimore and goalkeeper Josh Velez, who has kept the Quakers off the scoreboard for 77 minutes.

Velez made several great saves including one just before the equalizer.

We like to rise to the occasion, to match the talent level of our opponents and I felt we did it, said Dooley. But the way it’s been, everything I tell them is not going to make them feel better. It’s not going to take the hurt or the pain away from this game, it’s hard.

