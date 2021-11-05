Boebert celebrates Republican victory with own version of AOC Met Gala dress





Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican from Colorado, took to Twitter on Thursday to apparently show off her idea of ​​the new fashion trend sweeping Washington, DC after this week’s election. Boebert mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezs’ “Tax the Rich” dress the New York Democrat wore to the Met Gala in September. Boeberts’ robe read “Lets Go, Brandon,” the phrase that has become a sort of rallying cry for the fiercest critics of President Bidens, which is the code for a derogatory message to the president. The apparent photoshopped image shows the representative next to Donald Trump, with the former president raising his familiar thumb. “It’s not a sentence, it’s a movement,” Boebert posted. Boebert sharply criticized his fellow Democrats and their efforts to advance the president’s agenda. She told Fox News last month that “the American people are not buying” Biden’s “fast lane to socialism”. Republicans viewed Tuesday’s election as disastrous for the Biden administration and an example of how little influence the progressive wing of the Democratic Party has outside their constituencies. The most notable electoral victory was Glenn Youngkins’ victory over Terry McAuliffe in Virginia. The elections, at least initially, seemed to only further divide the country. Climate change activists also blocked Senator Joe Manchin’s car, D-WVa., As he tried to exit a parking lot. Manchin angered his own party at his opposition to the president’s multibillion-dollar social spending bill. Ocasio-Cortezs’ appearance at the Met Gala followed an earlier row with Manchin. In a red carpet interview, Ocasio-Cortez said that she and dress designer Aurora James discussed “what it means to be working class women of color at the Met.” . GET THE FOX NEWS APP “And we said, we can’t just play the game, but we have to break the fourth wall and challenge some institutions, and although the Met is known for its show, we should have a conversation about it,” Ocasio- Cortez mentioned. Thomas Barrabi of Fox News contributed to this report

