Kohl’s Black Friday Deals sale is live NOW with a new coupon and $ 15 Kohl’s Cash today! :: WRAL.com

Kohl’s Black Friday sales is live now November 5-7 with great sales, a new coupon and $ 15 Kohl’s Cash for every $ 50 you spend on November 5! See below for a growing list of the best deals.
See all the offers on Kohls.com HERE!
Black Friday Deals Sale Details and Coupons
From November 5 to 7, Kohl’s is offering a Black Friday sales with great sales, a 15% off coupon and $ 15 Kohl’s Cash for every $ 50 you spend on November 5th!
15% discount voucher: Use the code GET15 for an additional 15% discount valid November 5-10, 2021. Coupon is valid with any type of online and in-store payment (see Kohl’s website November 5 for printable coupon). Reward members can also check their emails on 5/11 for the coupon.
$ 5 off the $ 25 coupon: Check your Kohl’s wallet for a possible offer of $ 5 off a $ 25 purchase when you choose free in-store pickup. It is valid for up to 2 transactions and ends on November 24.
Kohl’s Money: Earn $ 15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $ 50 you spend on November 5th! Kohl’s Cash is redeemable from November 6 to 18, 2021.
You’ll find great buys on this sale including The Big one plush throws for $ 8.49 with coupon, Tek Gear fleece for $ 8.49 after coupon, matching family pajamas at 50% off , vacuum cleaners, toys, kitchen utensils and much more!
Best deals
See all offers on Kohls.com HERE including the following
Food
* Keurig K-Duo single serve coffee maker and carafe is $ 84.99 (reg. $ 229.99) after coupon
* Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor is $ 69.99 (reg. $ 119.99)
* Ninja Foodi 6 in 1 10 qt. 2 Basket XL Air Fryer with DualZone Technology is $ 169.99 (reg. $ 249.99)
* Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill – 4 Quart Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Broil & Dehydrate is $ 199.99 (reg. $ 329.99)
* Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 10-Piece Hard Anodized Cookware Set is $ 249.99 (reg. $ 399.99)
* PowerXL Smokeless Grill Pro is $ 76.49 (reg. $ 159.99) after coupon
* PowerXL 7-Quart Vortex Air Fryer is $ 89.99 (reg. $ 169.99) + get 15% off with the coupon
* Gourmia 5 Quart Digital Air Fryer is $ 42.49 (reg. $ 79.99) after coupon
* Power Air 360 Fryer Emeril Lagasse is $ 127.49 (reg. $ 249.99)
* KitchenAid 5 Quart Artisan Series Fresh Prep Accessory Kit KSM150FB is $ 349.99 (reg. $ 479.99)
Vacuum cleaners
* See all the robots and upright vacuums included in this Black Friday Deals sale HERE
* Shark Rocket DeluxePro Corded Stick Vacuum is $ 119.99 (reg. $ 279.99)
* Shark Rotator Professional Lift Upright Vacuum is $ 169.99 (reg. $ 329.99) + get 15% off with the coupon
* Shark ION Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum Cleaner – Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, Multi-Surface Cleaning is $ 179.99 (reg. $ 299.99)
* Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet Self-Powered Bagless Upright Vacuum is $ 219.99 (reg. $ 399.99)
* IRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Multi-Surface Robotic Vacuum (R677020) for $ 189.99 (reg. $ 374.99)
* BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Wet / Dry Vacuum is $ 227.49 (reg. $ 319.99)
Bed and bath
* Big One plush throws are only $ 8.49 (reg. $ 26.99) after coupon
* The large microfiber pillow is $ 2.96 (reg. $ 6.99) after coupon
* 55% -70% off HERE bedding + get an additional 15% off with the coupon
* Cuddl Duds Flannel Sheet or Pillowcase Set are on sale from $ 14.86 after coupon
* The Big One plain bath towel is $ 2.96 (reg. $ 6.99) after coupon
* Sonoma Goods For Life Ultimate Bath Towel with Hygro Technology is $ 4.66 (reg. $ 11.99) after coupon
Clothes
* Tek Gear Fleece for adults and kids only costs $ 8.49 (reg. $ 26- $ 30) after coupon
* 50% off Jammies for your families + get extra 15% off with coupon
* Up to 60% off cold weather outerwear and accessories for adults and kids + get an extra 15% off with coupon
* Croft & Barrow Essential Long Sleeve Crew Neck Tee for Women (reg. $ 16) is only $ 5.94 after coupon
* Croft & Barrow Women’s Extra Soft V-Neck Sweater is $ 8.49 after the coupon
* Sonoma Goods For Life Everyday Flannel Shirt for Women is $ 8.49 after the coupon
* Sonoma Goods For Life Everyday Women’s Long Sleeve T-Shirt (reg. $ 16) is $ 5.94 after coupon
* Tek Gear Women’s Super Soft Fleece Sweatshirt is $ 8.49 (reg. $ 26) after coupon
* Sonoma Goods For Life Mid-Rise Leggings for Women are $ 5.94 (reg. $ 20) after coupon
* Bras from top brands are $ 9.99 to $ 14.99 plus, get extra 15% off with coupon
* SO Favorite Long Leggings for Juniors are $ 5.94 (reg. $ 16) after the coupon
* Tek Gear Men’s Super Soft Fleece Hoodie is $ 8.49 (reg. $ 30) after coupon
* Tek Gear Ultra Soft Fleece Zip Hoodie for Men is $ 11.04 (reg. $ 40) after coupon
* Tek Gear Men’s Super Soft Fleece Joggers are $ 8.49 (reg. $ 30) after coupon
* Men’s Croft & Barrow Easy Care Pique Polo Shirt in Regular Fit is $ 8.49 (reg. $ 20) after coupon
* Big & Tall Croft & Barrow Flannel Button-Down Shirt is $ 12.74 (reg. $ 37) after coupon
* Men’s Sonoma Goods For Life Crew T-Shirt is $ 8.49 (reg. $ 18) after coupon
* Goods For Life Sonoma Woven Flannel Button-Down Shirt for Men is $ 12.74 ($ 36 reg.) after coupon
* Sonoma Goods For Life thermal top for men is $ 12.74 (reg. $ 24) after coupon
* Sonoma Goods For Life Men’s Flannel Sleep Pants are $ 12.74 (reg. $ 24) after the coupon
* Up to 60% off kids pajamas plus, get extra 15% off with coupon
* Up to 40% off Nike, Under Armor and adidas kids’ clothing
* See all the boys’ clothes included in this Black Friday Deals sale HERE
* See all the girls’ clothing included in this Black Friday Deals sale HERE
Shoes
* So women’s boots and shoes in multiple styles and colors are on sale for $ 16.99 (reg. $ 24.99 – $ 59.99) with coupon!
SO Averyy Boots for Women is $ 16.99 (reg. $ 49.99) after coupon
* See all the offers on shoes for adults and children HERE
Electronic
* Google Nest Video Doorbell (battery) costs $ 129.99 (reg. $ 179.99)
Jewelry
* 70% discount on jewelry plus, get 15% extra discount with coupon
Toys
* 30% off select LEGO, Fisher-Price and Sharper Image Discovery toys
* Buy 1 Get 1 50% off select toys
Vacation hours
Kohl’s has announced its hours for Thanksgiving week. As you can see below, they are closed on Thanksgiving Day and open at 5 a.m. on Friday, November 26 (Black Friday). You will still be able to buy Black Friday deals online on Kohls.com HERE Thanksgiving Day (November 25).
Kohl’s will be open at the following times during Thanksgiving week:
Sunday November 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Monday November 22 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tuesday November 23 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Wednesday November 24 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday November 25: Closed for Thanksgiving Day
Friday November 26 from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday November 27 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Clothing for women
* See all women’s clothing sales on Kohls.com HERE.
Men’s clothes
* See all of the men’s clothing for sale on Kohls.com HERE.
Kids clothing
* See all girls’ clothing for sale on Kohls.com HERE.
* See all boys’ clothing sales on Kohls.com HERE.
Shoe sales
* See the women’s shoes on sale HERE
* See men’s shoes on sale HERE
* See the children’s shoes on sale HERE
Baby sale
* See all baby items for sale on Kohls.com HERE
Home Sale
* See all Kitchen, Dining Room, Bedding, Bath, Home Decor & Furniture sales on Kohls.com HERE.
Jewelry & Watches
* See all jewelry sales at Kohls’com HERE
Authorisation
Kohl liquidation is now up to 70% off including great purchases on clothing, winter accessories, shoes, bedding, bathing goods, toys, home decor, candles, sale vacations and more!
See all liquidations at Kohls.com HERE.
Free delivery: Get free shipping with a purchase of $ 75 or more. You can also get free shipping when you have the order shipped to your local store and pick it up there. They even offer Contactless Drive Up, which I used recently and which was fabulous!
