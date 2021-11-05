Fashion
Rep. Lauren Boebert dons a red “Let’s Go Brandon” version of AOC’s Met Gala dress in Mar-a-Lago
Representative Lauren Boebert showed off her new fashion “move” after posing for photos with former President Donald Trump and others at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday in a red dress that read “Let’s Go Brandon,” after Democrats’ catastrophic election loss in Virginia earlier this week.
At what appeared to be a party celebrating the massive GOP victory, the Colorado Republican donned a flashy robe that showcased the now notoriously anti-Biden phrase. The style of the dress and where the phrase was placed on it mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezs, the now infamous “Tax the Rich” dress the New York Democrat and team member wore to the Met Gala. in September.
Boebert, 34 – who captioned her dress photo with Trump, writing: ‘It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement’ – could be seen smiling at the camera as Trump thumbs up. She also posed with others.
“Winning,” Matt Schlapp wrote on his Twitter with a photo of him showing off Boebert’s dress.
She also posed with Diamond and Silk, who call themselves Donald Trump’s “most loyal supporters”.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a “Tax the Rich” dress at the Met Gala in September
Schlapp is the president of the Conservative Union of America, the country’s original grassroots conservative organization and headquarters of CPAC, and was the former deputy assistant and political director to President George W. Bush during Bush’s first term.
“Congresswoman @laurenboebert says it all better than @AOC,” captioned Jessie Jane Duff, Trump insider, who is on the concerned veterans organizing committee for America and served for 20 years in the Corps of United States Marines.
Duff could also be seen in a photo with Boebert on the latter’s Twitter page.
Another photo featuring Boebert in the red “Let’s Go Brandon” dress alongside Diamond and Silk, who call themselves “the most loyal supporters” of Donald Trump.
Boebert has remained a fierce criticism of his fellow Democrats, AOC in particular, and their progressive efforts to advance Biden’s agenda, telling Fox News last month that “the American people are not buying Biden’s fast lane to socialism “.
Republican Glenn Youngkin pulled off a stunning upset to beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe for the Virginia gubernatorial race this week
Republican Glenn Youngkin pulled off a stunning upset to beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe for the gubernatorial race of Virginia this week, with a 2.1 lead for the Republican with 99% of the vote counted. Youngkin, 54, is the state’s first Red Governor since 2009.
Meanwhile, the story behind the implicitly anti-Biden “Let’s Go Brandon” meme began earlier this month, when NASCAR fans shouted “F ** k Joe Biden!” in unison as race winner Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama gave an interview about her victory.
NASCAR initially posted video of the interview on Twitter, including the vocals, but later deleted the post.
Similar chants mocking Joe Biden erupted during college football games for the second week in a row at stadiums across Southern states last month.
They came as the president’s approval ratings plummeted in the wake of the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan and his controversial tenure on vaccines for federal workers.
The red dress Boebert wore made specific reference to Ocasio Cortez, 31, who attended the Met Gala at $ 35,000 per head while wearing a “Tax the Rich” dress earlier this year.
“And we said, we can’t just play the game, but we have to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions, and although the Met is known for its show, we should have a conversation about it,” Ocasio-Cortez noted.
