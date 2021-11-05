Airplane, fashion, drugstore? How the pharmaceutical industry is trying to reduce emissions





The pharmaceutical industry has been in the news more than ever since early 2020, as competing companies rushed to produce the first COVID-19 vaccine. But now they are turning their attention to the other emergency we all face: the climate crisis. Today, ten of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies are committed to improving their energy efficiency. AstraZeneca, Biogen, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, MSD, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi and Takeda are all part of the program, called Energize. Energy transformation company Schneider Electric is leading the initiative to help pharmaceutical companies reduce their environmental impact. It was a great year for the French firm, having been named world leader most sustainable company by the green capitalist research organization, Corporate Knights. “Every business should move resolutely towards the use of 100% renewable electricity and support its supply chains to do the same,” says Sam Kimmins, head of RE100, Climate Group. What is the pollution of the pharmaceutical industry? Researchers at the W Booth School of Engineering Practice & Technology have found that the pharmaceutical industry is 55% more emitting than the automotive industry. It turns out that the production of life-saving drugs is incredibly energy intensive. In addition to the energy required to manufacture the products, laboratories must be extremely hygienic, which uses a lot of water and chemicals, and precise temperatures must be maintained. Add to that the problem that most products should be thrown away after just one use for safety reasons. How will AstraZeneca and the others transform their energy use? Often in for-profit businesses, investing in sustainable alternatives is simply not on the radar of policymakers. The companies involved in this program will be introduced to the renewable energy market in an attempt to overcome some basic market obstacles like insufficient knowledge and confusion in the complex renewable energy procurement processes. As part of Energize, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and other pharmaceutical heavyweights will have the opportunity to purchase renewable energy contracts. Companies can choose to outsource green energy supplies on their own or as part of a collaboration. At this time, Energize does not include any binding agreement. Pharmaceutical companies will be advised in renewable transitions and will have the opportunity to go green. But it remains to be seen to what extent they will implement these transformations. Commenting on ‘Energy Day’ at COP26 “where representatives from around the world come together to accelerate action on climate change mitigation,” said Susan Uthayakumar, President, Sustainable Business at Schneider Electric, “We are honored to launch the Energize program and work with the pharmaceutical industry to lead to emission reductions, which will benefit both people and our planet.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/green/2021/11/04/flying-fashion-pharma-how-the-pharmaceutical-industry-is-trying-to-reduce-emissions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos