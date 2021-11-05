Fashion
Clothes make a man, accessories amplify his style statement
So you have a closet full of designer clothes and high-end brands. Alright, but you might want to figure out how to accessorize in a proper way and make a standout style statement.
Men who want to look stylish pay attention to details – and those details are accessories. Dapper designer, Raghavendra Rathore: “Accessories are an essential part of every man’s wardrobe. The shoes and the color of the socks you wear say a lot about your personality. Pairing accessories with the outfit has a unique result and contrasting them also has an impact.
What is the trend
Some key brands of men’s accessories include Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Toss, Alvaro, WildHorn, United Colors of Benetton, Tossido, Blacksmith. Then you have e-commerce portals like Peluche.in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.
Tata CLiQ Luxury offers premium and luxury brands in a variety of categories such as ties, cufflinks, hats, caps, pocket squares, belts, socks and bracelets. The most popular are hats and caps followed by cufflinks. Face masks from major brands are also among the most purchased accessories on the platform.
According to Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head – Global Luxury, Tata CLiQ: “Compared to the previous year, the category of men’s accessories on Tata CLiQ Luxury increased by 60%, and we are confident that this trend will continue. Accessories such as hats, caps, jewelry and face masks will continue to be in demand. In addition, backpacks, laptop bags and briefcases increased by 100%. Accessories are an important part of today’s wardrobe. Since fashion is a way to express one’s individuality, accessorizing her outfit only adds to the overall look.
Some devices are more vital than others. An outfit is usually incomplete without a belt. The best manufacturers recommend ordering the belt one size above your normal pant size to ensure a precise fit. If you are size 32, you can opt for the same belt size or one size larger.
According to Da Milano fashion consultant Manish Sharma: “Today, what is in demand for belts is beige and berry. People prefer reversible belts these days and brown and black are the safe bet, while the demand for blue and gray is lower. Textures in demand include matte and franzy or crocodile, but our signato pattern retails for a premium. A crocodile print for the belts sells for between Rs 2,095-2,495, while the Signato design costs Rs 4,500, as it is handcrafted. Party belts have rose gold buckles while silver ones are intended for formal wear. Wallets always tend to go with the belt. It is good to have a folder, laptop bag, wallet and cart that match it as well. Some people also like to keep their card cases the same color – these can vary from single to triple. Pay attention to workmanship and details – check the quality of zippers, stitching, color, gluing, polishing colors, buttons, hooks, etc.
The tie is a classic masculine accessory. Many employers or events require the addition of a tie to complement the typical appearance of the suit. Ties come in such a wide range of colors, materials and patterns that it is easy to match them on almost any occasion. Every brand has a tie, whether it’s Allen Solly, Van Heusen or Louis Philippe. Satya Paul’s signature silk tie collection costs Rs 2,995, while woven microfiber ties cost Rs 1,495.
Just like clothing, fashion trends are also changing in men’s accessories. According to Deepak Bansal, director of Cantabil Retail India Ltd: “In the case of ties, the wide ones have been replaced by the slim ones. In belts, casual in offbeat burgundy and coffee colors with playful buckles is trendy. When it comes to socks, full length socks are all-purpose and what we have are ankle socks or moccasins. White shirts are the perfect basis for most accessories and therefore we have them in countless varieties – our bestseller is a “Stay White”. In costumes, the most popular are the three pieces, followed by the blazers and then the two pieces. Olive green, khaki and wine are all the rage.
Small is important
A tie clip is a small accessory that packs a punch. It keeps your tie in place and prevents swaying. A collar stand might not be a visual accessory, but it’s important in keeping your shirt collars firm and neat, eliminating curling. It is quite affordable and worth buying for professionals who wear collared shirts in the office.
A small cufflink can make an otherwise boring outfit interesting. A versatile fastener that is both decorative and practical, a cufflink can be stylish, fashionable or original, but the strongest are the most popular. The base metal of the cufflinks can vary from silver, matte silver, rose gold, and brass. Designs can range from classic to original.
Fashion rules
Your tie should be a bit darker than the shirt you’re pairing it with, and the hue should complement your suit and skin tone.
Belt and shoes should match and socks should match pants. If you are wearing black pants, your socks may not be black but should still be in the colors navy blue, dark gray, charcoal gray.
There are many misconceptions about male grooming. According to Pria Warrick, President and Executive Director of the Pria Warrick Finishing School: “A lot of men think they can’t use perfumes just because they don’t know what type to buy. If you are tall and wide, you choose something with a woody scent. If you are of average height, say 5 feet 7 inches, then you are picking up something musky. Please don’t start spraying this on all of your clothes; you can best apply it on the sleeve. In fact, the rule is to wear white pocket squares during the day and darker colors to match your tie at night or in the evening.
Do not wear a tie pin if you are wearing a jacket. A tie clip is worn without the suits. Your shirt sleeves should measure half an inch at the cuffs. You should close the buttons of your jacket / blazer when standing and keep them open when sitting.
Anything flashy in cufflinks can be worn in the evening but the day should be sober. An office watch should be thin, smooth, with Roman letters on the dial and a leather strap. While it can be difficult to ditch smartwatch technology, you can’t deny the sophistication that a classic wristwatch adds to an ensemble. If you meet a client on the weekend, you can wear khaki pants and a t-shirt with collars, never without collars.
Custom accessories
Opting for signature personalized accessories is becoming fashionable for the urban elite, who are moving away from generic fast fashion accessories.
Designer Rathore says: “The new trend is the personalization of accessories – it can be name initials or totems… Even specially woven ties, pockets, scarves and initialized signatures are now a huge trend. Custom brands like ours take pleasure in designing high-end cufflinks, bracelets and other accessories according to customers’ requirements, making it a personalized experience.
Finally, accessories open the door for men to experiment with fashion options to enhance their overall style. Whatever the occasion, these fashion touch ups will ensure you look classy and classy.
Table: Indicative price list for men’s accessories
|Accessory
|Price Range (Rs)
|Accessory
|Price Range (Rs)
Belt
1,700-4,500
To attach
1,200-7,500
Bow tie
1 800-6,500
Cufflinks
1,200-7,100
Pouch
1,500-3,000
Wallet
1,200-10,000
Necklace stays
240-2,100
Tie clip
400-2,100
Formal-luxury watch
65,000-2.5 cr
Smart watch
7,000-79,000
Facial mask
299-4000
Hats and cap
700-25,000
Card case
1,000-3,500
Laptop bag, laptop sleeve
13,000-27,000
Case
2,000-9,500
.
.
Source: Market research
