Brockton Sharisse Scott-Rawlins designs for Caribbean Fashion Week

BROCKTON Sharisse Scott Rawlins started a fashion business by hand painting high school t-shirts to design a collection for Boston Caribbean Fashion Week.

Scott-Rawlins was given an assignment in a second environmental science class at Brockton High School and decided to showcase his work through a hand painted T-shirt.

Walking through the halls, a teacher stopped the young designer and asked for 30 shirts for a bachelorette party.

“The mother of the bride loved the shirts so much that she asked me to make 30 more for all the waitresses to wear for the reception,” Scott-Rawlins said. “It was the start of my business. It wasn’t something that was planned, but it is something that I love to do.”

After responding to the demand for a shirt, Scott-Rawlins decided to take her fashion designer career to the next level and take it more seriously. She continued her studies at Lasell University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in design and fashion productions in 2016.

In her final year of Scott-Rawlins University, at 22, she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymph nodes and the immune system.

Doctors were surprised that a healthy young woman who had no medical problems developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Scott-Rawlins said.

“The trip to be sick taught me how strong and powerful I am. In my last year I was working on my last project, the chemotherapy was horrible, but I ended up with the best project in my class,” Scott-Rawlins said.

Due to the diagnosis and more free time, Scott-Rawlins decided to run his business BySharisse full time in the comfort of his home.

“I took time to focus on my health and wasn’t working, so why not put some effort into my business? While I was ill, I ran my business full time. Thinking about it now, it seems like something crazy to do, but I was home the whole time. So I thought, why not? ”Said Scott-Rawlins.

The new diagnosis did not stop Scott-Rawlins in any way.

While in the hospital receiving chemotherapy, Scott-Rawlins sketched designs, created models, and did other technical things.

When she got home, she began the more practical job of cutting and sewing clothes together.

“I told myself I can’t sit back and feel sorry for myself. I have to get up. I have work to do. Since I discovered my passion for fashion design, it wakes me up in the morning. was sick, it kept me going even more. It made me work harder. I found a deep motivation to get up every day, ”said Scott-Rawlins.

In December, Scott-Rawlins will mark the fifth year without cancer.

“People tend to look at people who are sick or disabled as if they are unable to work and achieve their dreams. But, when you wake up each morning, it’s up to you to kill yourself. your own hands and make the most of every day given to you, ”said Scott-Rawlins.

Becoming stagnant because of some life circumstance was never Scott-Rawlins’ plan. Instead, she continued to design clothes, upload creative videos to Instagram, gain new customers and expand its audience on social networks.

Additionally, Scott-Rawlins received his MBA from Howard University in Business Management in 2020.

People started to notice the promising designer, and Boston Caribbean Fashion Week invited her to design a one-of-a-kind collection.

“The fashion show highlights different designers of Caribbean origin and showcases their work and culture. I feel a sense of pride. My brand’s mission since 2010 has been to create trust, individuality and equality in through what I do. I use my platform to encourage people who look like me, women of color in particular, “said Scott-Rawlins.

“It’s a proud moment to work in a show that uplifts and celebrates people of color. I felt very honored to be there.”

Scott-Rawlins’ The Colorshow collection launched on October 15, and 11 models strutted the catwalk in brightly colored clothing with indifferent patterns.

“My clothes are for people who want to stand out. You have to have the confidence to wear them,” Scott-Rawlins said.

The inspiration behind the collection was to create a living garment to uplift people. The designer had dark experiences and brought light and hope to them.

“It shows people that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. So even though we are all going through hard times, COVID and all the chaos in the world, I wanted to show brightly colored and vibrant rooms.” , Scott- said Rawlins.

