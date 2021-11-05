Fashion
Chlo Creative Director Gabriela Hearst talks about making fashion sustainable: “We’re not perfect but we really try”
When Uruguayan fashion designer Gabriela Hearst was appointed creative director of luxury fashion house Chlo in December of last year, those who knew her work knew it meant a change for the 70-year-old French brand – especially counting. held by the CEO of the house, Riccardo Bellini, had already indicated that he was seeking to move the label in a new direction.
The takeover of the farmland she grew up on and childhood memories of her childhood off the grid deeply influenced her approach to fashion design: slow, small, and with an emphasis on creating handcrafted items. Many of Chlo’s leather bags, for example, are made to order or produced in small batches.
Based in New York for many years, Hearst now divides her time between the United States and France, creating collections for Chlo and her eponymous brand. And while there are clear distinctions between the two labels, its design philosophy remains consistent.
In an interview at the Chlo showroom in Paris, days before she was due to sit on a COP26 panel alongside artist Dustin Yellin and Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm, the designer spoke openly. – and urgently – of fashion’s role in turning the climate crisis into what she called “climate success.”
“I grew up on a farm,” she says. “Everything is used on a farm, so that’s where I learned utility skills for sustainability.
“We live in a (world) that overproduces things that we don’t need,” she said, explaining that her three-point approach to design looks at fossil fuels, overconsumption and overconsumption. the need to rehabilitate the environment. “What does this product do at these three points?” Is one of the questions she asks herself when creating a new garment or accessory, she said. “Does it save water? Does it use less fossil fuels? Can it be transported by boat (instead of plane)?”
This philosophy is part of the reason why her clothes are so expensive: a handmade Gabriela Hearst cashmere poncho costs over $ 3,000, and a leather skirt (already out of stock on Chlo’s website) costs $ 5,895. . The price tags can seem overkill, even for luxury fashion, but Hearst said she wants customers to think before they buy. She wants her clients to see her designs as family heirlooms or at least as a lifetime investment. If viewed this way, a pair of boots priced over $ 1,500, for example, can be said to cost over $ 60 per year if worn for 25 years.
At the Met Gala in September 2021, Hearst dressed actress Gillian Anderson as Chlo. Credit: Arturo Holmes / MG21 / Getty Images
“I always tell my clients, ‘Don’t buy a lot, buy what you need, what you want, what you want to convey.'” It’s a mindset she learned from her. mother, whose clothes, made by the family’s tailor, were meant to last a lifetime.
Hearst was drawn to Chlo because she has an aesthetic that she understood. “It was natural in my vocabulary,” she said, joking that the job had to be her own as she shares a name with label founder Gaby Aghion.
On a more serious note, the designer said she was motivated by the opportunity to implement the research and development that she and her team at Gabriela Hearst have conducted over the years. Could she expand it into the larger, more established house, she wondered? The answer seems to be: yes.
As for the rest of the collection, Chlo released a statement saying it “can be considered to have four times the lower impact material compared to last year.” Polyester and viscose were disposed of, recycled or reused, denim was organic, and vintage bags were reused. “New is not always better,” reads a statement from Hearst, which is referred to simply as “Gabi” in press materials.
Gabriela Hearst applauds the victory after her last show for Chlo during Paris Fashion Week, where nearly 60% of the materials used were low impact. Credit: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images
His second and most recent collection for the brand was announced where more items than ever would be handcrafted by independent artisans under a new sub-brand, Chlo Craft.
“While Chlo Craft has an inherently low impact, the challenge is to find ways to make larger-quantity items more environmentally friendly,” read a statement that also details how staple items like that the Nama tote bag and sneakers (which sell in relatively higher quantities) have been upgraded to use low impact materials.
Hearst stands out in an industry plagued by symbolism and “greenwashing”. His motivations are deep and personal. Regardless of her position in the fashion industry, she approaches the problem as a “human being, as a mother who cares for my children and the children of others,” she said.
This chunky white knit dress from Chlo’s Fall / Winter 2021 collection. Credit: Zoe Ghertner / Chlo
Last month, Chlo announced that it had officially achieved B Corporation status, a rigorous certification process that assesses a company’s social and environmental impact – a first for the luxury fashion industry (although Hearst no ‘not hope for the last).
The designer recognizes that, despite the best efforts of her and her team, there is still a lot of work to be done. But, said Hearst, time is running out and now is not the time for perfectionism. “I’m of the belief system that everyone is nervous about doing things perfectly, but… we have to go with ‘good enough’. You have to be able to say, ‘We’re not perfect, but we are. let’s really try to panic ”.
“We’re all trying to find a way to do business in a new economy, and if you don’t try to do that, you’re going to be left behind.”
“It’s going to take ingenuity to believe that something can happen.”
