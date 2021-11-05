COP26: Kate Middleton dazzles in royal blue dress

Kate Middleton was dazzled in a 2,400 royal blue dress as she and William presented themselves on behalf of the Queen at COP26.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an Eponine coat dress as she and Wills attended the Earthshot reception in Glasgow.

Pairing the dress with navy heels, she walked alongside the Duke of Cambridge on their arrival at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Kate and William joined Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Boris Johnson as well as key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the winners and finalists of the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards.

In a rare public expression of emotion, the Queen, speaking in a pre-recorded video message, said it was a “source of great pride” the important role he had played in encouraging people to care of the natural world, and she “could not be more proud” of the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge who continued her work.

Acknowledging her own mortality, the Queen, whose health raised concerns after deciding not to attend the Glasgow conference when medics advised her to rest, said not all would benefit from the leaders’ actions because ” none of us will live forever.

Earlier today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were described as a ‘real inspiration’ for the Boy Scouts as they joined in a workshop on how to lead greener lives.

William and Kate baked veggie burgers, fixed bikes and helped regenerate a grassy bank with the boys at Alexandra Park in Dennistoun, Glasgow, while world leaders gathered at nearby COP26.

The workshop was part of the international Promise To The Planet campaign, which aims to teach 57 million Scouts how to lead more environmentally friendly lives.

Both sporting red poppies on their lapels, the royal couple had traveled to Scotland by train and were driven to the park in an electric Jaguar I-Pace, where they met 20 members of the 105th Glasgow Scout Group.

Scouts co-chair Kate, 39, jokingly threatened to slap her husband’s face with her dirty gloves as they made wildflower seed bombs with the youngsters.

While making veggie burgers with the boys, William asked if they had ever tried one before and if they liked them more than meat burgers.

Meanwhile, Kate, dressed in a Boy Scout scarf with a khaki waistcoat and black pants, helped prepare the ingredients and asked the boys, “Do you have enough vegetables at school?

The couple helped the young people apply bicycle brakes and fix loose handlebars before joining the children by mixing flour, soil and wildflowers in seed bombs, which they threw on an embankment grassy to encourage natural growth.

Taking advice from a Boy Scout about re-wilding, William, who wore a navy blue sweater and pants, told him, “You’ve done it a few times already, haven’t you?

“You are doing well. You are leading us very well.”

Eddie O’Rourke, who supports the Glasgow and Lanarkshire scout groups as district commissioner, described the royal couple as “real inspiration” for the boys.

He said: “They have been a real inspiration to all the Scouts who are working hard to make changes to protect the planet.”

The royal couple also met with Cop26 ambassador Lewis Howe, 12, who is one of 26 scouts selected by the government to show how ordinary people are taking action to tackle climate change.

Lewis, of the 1st Laurencekirk Scouts in Aberdeenshire, challenged Scottish schools to reduce food waste by using excess stocks to provide meals for vulnerable people.

He said: “I have been inspired by my Boy Scout leaders and the incredible actions of my fellow Boy Scouts.”

Kate is the first woman to hold the role of President of the Boy Scouts, which she shares with Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

