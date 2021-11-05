Precious Lees’ Favorite Things: Personal Care, Beauty Routine, Books and Pandora





P recious Lee is a staple of the fashion week tour, but it hasn’t always been that way. The model has worked tirelessly over the years at the forefront of a revolution for size and breed diversity in the traditionally closed, whitewashed industry. Lee was the first black model to make the cover of American Vogue and boasts of being credited by some of the sought-after high fashion brands; Christian Siriano, Tommy Hilfiger, Savage x Fenty, Balmain and Versace to name a few. She has an infectious charisma and a confidence that is evident in every shot and every track trail. Most recently, Lee was named one of Pandora’s New World Muses. Both the model and the brand are known for their bold self-expression and individuality, making them a perfect match in the accessory paradise. With her busy schedule, we had a hard time pinpointing her, but read on to find out her favorite things. READ MORE What are you doing at the moment? I went straight from Paris Fashion Week to Toronto to shoot a campaign. I’m on the third day of shooting – all the night shots! I’m having a lot of fun, it was non-stop. How would you describe your style and what are your wardrobe basics? I like to mix up my style and go with my current mood for my wardrobe. For example, I can layer my jewelry or mix formal pieces with casual looks. I have fun and experiment – accessories are an integral part of my style. Can you tell us about your favorite jewelry? Can you explain your beauty routine to us? I am constantly traveling and skipping time zones, so I make sure to cleanse and hydrate my skin. I use great products and have a multi-step night and day skin routine. But I really believe that sleep, hydration, and meditation are the key to a balanced beauty routine. Were all busy and out of the routine, but you just need to regain your balance when you feel the change. I want to appear as my highest self, so taking care is the priority. What’s in your library right now? Greek and fantastic mythology. What is your personal care ritual? Long baths, breathing, frequency healing, massages, training, writing, reading and prayer – the list goes on. My routine changes depending on what I need most at the time. I try to stay present and not think about it too much. I just take care of myself by prioritizing harmony in everything I do. You learn so much about yourself and others when you align yourself and live in gratitude. What advice would you give to aspiring models and activists? Be gentle with yourself, listen to your heart, and accept that your superpower is your individuality. Precious Lee is the new face of Pandora Wearing Occasions READ MORE

