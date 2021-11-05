COLUMN: How to decorate your apartment according to your fashion style | Culture

When you are looking for an apartment, you usually imagine where the furniture will go in each empty building before you decide to sign a lease. Perhaps a potted plant will go behind a leather sofa in a corner, or your bed will be placed delicately against the urban staple of a distressed brick wall. Then, after signing the lease, you don your Zaha Hadid thinking beanie and spend hours browsing Pinterest trying to find the perfect interior design theme. Once you figure this out, you need to spend even more hours browsing furniture stores to try and find pieces that match the theme while still being affordable.

This whole decorating process can take so long that you end up sleeping on the floor in a sleeping bag inside a bare apartment for the duration of your lease. Fortunately, I have a cheat code for you. Instead of copying other people’s bedroom arrangements, you can use your own fashion design to decide how you are going to decorate your new home.

What you wear can help you determine what kind of furniture you should buy, then after reading the basic information principles of feng shui, you’ll be ready to decorate like nobody’s business.

Gothic

So you are the person who likes to wear all black. You like faded black jeans with leather tops and heavy jewelry; you like eyeliner and black fishnet tights with miniskirts. You can wear a white collar shirt to add a splash of color with a black coat over it. You listen to Avril Lavigne and sometimes you growl when people look at you askance.

For your apartment, you want dark furniture. You should go for black leather sofa with wood accents, black faux plaid pillows, gold candlesticks to match your heavy jewelry and warm things up, a faux black marble TV desk, an off-white animal skin carpet to imitate that touch of white color that you like in your clothes and a black marble low table.

Don’t be afraid to throw some screamo music and decorate your walls with all the noise complaint papers your landlord is sure to give you. You are a villain, and you are not afraid to treat your apartment like a palace of chaos.

The hipster

You are usually at the back of bookstores or in cozy cafes. You like to wear a lot of rings and loose pants. You love tie-dye patterns and soft cotton fabrics. You prefer to wear sandals, and you buy all your clothes at thrift stores. You like quality clothes that don’t break the bank.

Depending on your style, you’ll want your humble abode to be light and airy with walls covered with tapestries. You should buy a tie-dye throw blanket, a yellow a pouf, a damped torque wicker chairs to match your choice of shoes, a peace tapestry to represent the loose pants you tend to wear, a lava lamp and a geode end of table to contain all the books that you have started but have not completed.

Before you move, be sure to cut out any bad energy and add some incense sticks for that extra touch of scent.

Nature lover

You love plants, and you usually talk to trees more than your own friends. Every Halloween you dress up as Poison Ivy and you always have leaves and twigs in your hair. Just like the hipster, you like flowing clothes. You prefer linen and cotton fabrics in neutral colors like cream and muted green. You like things that have been done in a sustainable and ethical manner. The average outfit you wear consists of a cream button-down shirt, scarf, loose mom jeans, and white sneakers.

You want your apartment to look more like a forest than a real room. Some things you’ll want are fake greens vines, a large interior fig tree, a fake weed carpet, a transparent inflatable sofa chair imitate a lake inside a forest, a wicker and linen sofa and an ecological bathroom storage unit.

Play the occasional bird chirping noises through speakers and it will be like you don’t even live in an apartment and instead live in nature.

The brotherhood boy

You are a member of the fellowship and you value your fellowship more than anything else. You drink your protein shake out of a beer bong in the morning and wear shorts whatever the weather. You like to dress casually with a hoodie, baseball cap and sneakers. Sometimes you add a pair of shades if you want to brighten up the look with accessories.

Since you are a casual dresser, you want your apartment to be just as casual. For statement pieces, opt for a sectional sofa so that you and all the brothers can watch the game on Saturday, a Saturdays are for the boys banner for the wall, a basic TV desk, a simple wall hat rack for all baseball caps and a modern pool table.

Don’t forget to remind everyone at the next philanthropic event that the afterparty will be at your place.

The colorpop artist

You are a fan of art, especially comic book style art. You spend your weekends cruising in a convertible or eating ice cream at Ivanna Cone. You are bold in your color choices and prefer to stand out rather than blend in with the crowd. You don’t like patterns too much and prefer neon-colored pants with a contrasting-colored top. In winter, you prefer neon pink turtlenecks with short green coats. You wear pants or pants with elephant legs. You have unruly hair that is never tied back.

You like your apartment to be an organized mess; naturally you need a lime green side table, a rainbow wicker storage unit to discreetly organize things, customizable neon lights, a giant silver high heel chair because you like to stand out from the crowd, pink bar stools and a round ball chair.

Whenever you invite people, be sure to play some really loud electronic music and use action words like pop and boom to describe what you did that day.

You might be thinking right now, I never thought I would get into feng shui, but boy, turn the tables. All jokes aside, if you can’t figure out what your interior design layout should be based on your fashion style, then go with the flow. Visit an antique store, find things you love, and put them in your new home. Everything doesn’t have to be perfect, just make sure the furniture you get is comfortable and something that you will want to see every day.

