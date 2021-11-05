The plan to build a circular fashion brand – Glossy

When it comes to circular fashion, starting from scratch may be the only way to go, as there are many production processes that cannot be modernized.

With circular fashion, the focus is on regenerating natural systems, as well as reusing and recycling items to ensure that there is no waste and pollution in production. According to Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a circular economy for fashion would be create better products and services for customers, contribute to a resilient and thriving fashion industry and regenerate the environment. With the COP26 currently taking place in Glasgow, the urgent issue of carbon emissions in the fashion industry is highlighted. Circularity responds to this by moving clothing from landfills to permanent rotation by consumers.

In November 2020, the Circular mode report initiated by the Circular Fashion Summit estimated that the potential size of the circular fashion market was $ 5,000 billion. New business models will be needed to develop the circular economy, and fashion companies have yet to re-imagine their cradle-to-cradle production processes. Cradle-to-cradle refers to a production process where products are developed for closed loop systems in which every output ingredient is safe and beneficial.

Fashion brand The Minimalist and shoe brand Hilos are two companies that have built their fashion models circular. Below, the two brands showcase the ways in which circular fashion can capitalize on growing consumer awareness of cradle-to-cradle strategies and direct-to-consumer designs that have a clear advantage in this space.

Case Study: How Minimalist Built a Luxury DTC Line

Launch of founder and creative director Tamara DavydovaMinimalist as a DTC luxury fashion brand in March this year. It focuses on delivering luxury items that are also designed to be fully biodegradable and 100% recyclable at end of life. For 20 years Davydova worked in design alongside designers such as Michael Kors and Monique Lhuillier. I had a vice-president position during my last job, and I have always traveled for textile shows. I started noticing that their sustainability forums were getting a little bigger every season at Paris Première Vision, and I knew that was the next step, she said.

For Davydova, Minimalist offered an opportunity to break the production model she saw when working for traditional fashion brands. She enrolled in the Sustainable Design Entrepreneurs program at FIT and the Sustainable Business Strategy program at Harvard Business Schools to develop her understanding of circularity and how it could change the thinking behind business decisions in fashion. Her collection reflects this, with every component of the garment, from fabric to zippers, designed with her next life in mind. With circularity, it already eliminates waste and pollution from the start using only sustainable and certified materials, she said. With higher quality initial materials, circularity is more expensive, but the lifespan of the garments makes it a worthwhile investment for the consumer.

The brand’s DTC format allows all garments to be made after ordering, a key part of a fashion brand’s circular transformation. The products range from shirts and jackets to coveralls with drawstring at the waist and exposed zippers. Maintaining high-quality materials in clothes extends their lifespan, making them more likely to be accepted for reuse or recycling programs.

Recycling of textiles is limited, Davydova said. You must use pure fibers in today’s market, as blends are not accepted for fiber-to-fiber recycling. Mono fibers are those that are not combined with others that would give it different characteristics at the production stage. For mono fibers such as cotton, innovations such as Appear that use Infinited Fiber Company’s cellulose carbamate technology can reuse cotton waste to create new fibers. However, this cannot be done with mixed materials. The Minimalist collection uses only 100% sustainable viscose and Tencel from Lanzing and 100% organic cotton from Japan. These fibers can then be recycled in their original form, leaving no waste in the process.

Many companies like H&M that accept recycling of their consumers’ clothes are downcycling, where the recycled material is lower in quality due to processing. Textiles are then used as filler materials for furniture, while polyester clothing is made into rugs. Davydova said this is where the concept of circularity is misunderstood, as fashion clothing should be kept in circulation as fashion clothing for as long as possible. My goal is that my clothes never end up in a landfill.

The other valuable part of the minimalist strategy is that it is first marketed as a luxury brand. It engages consumers with its fine finishes and developed aesthetics. Most of my clients are between 35 and 55 and have an income to spend, but the # 1 reason they choose the brand is the product. They love it when they put it on and then I share with them the story of circularity that very few have a clue of. They become my ambassadors and share the story, she says. With every consumer comes a field of influence, which means that the idea of ​​circularity can reach a wider audience through this connection to clothing.

The next step for the brand is scaling up, extending to specialty stores, and developing the business with a circular approach.

Case Study: How Hilos Achieves Circularity Through 3D Design and Content

Hilos incorporated the technology to create a fully circular shoe. The Portland-based company created a unique foundation that combines the traditional insole, midsole and outsole of a shoe into a single 3D printed mesh platform using BASF Ultrasint material. The mesh allows for a developed footbed that is equal to the performance of a sneaker. Each pair of Hilos uses 85% less water than traditional shoes consume, saving 1,700 gallons of water per pair.

The use of 3D printing means that there is no excessive waste when manufacturing the sole.Founders Gaia Giladi, a designer, and Elias Stahl, a tech scholar, said enabling shoe circularity means building a shoe to take apart.

“For us, this is the heart of what recycling is – being able to separate the components into their original material forms, recycle them cleanly and be able to use them for another product,” Stahl said.

None of the founders had designed shoes before Hilos, meaning they were able to approach the design process from a problem-solving perspective. Giladi had worked in fashion before and found that the levels of overproduction were unbearable. There aren’t enough people willing to shake things up and change in the industry, even when it’s something that’s ineffective, she said.

Research the couple did before founding the company showed that using traditional manufacturing and supply chains didn’t work. The old model required ordering sizes and styles before receiving orders, based on estimates, and required development times of 12-18 months which could result in wasted unsold products. Even if the materials themselves could be recycled at the end of the day, there would still be more resources going to landfill and more resources going into production than needed, Stahl said.

The founders used the knowledge gained during the founding of the company to spread circularity as a concept to their consumers. Using social media and videos, they show the teardown process, ensuring transparency while keeping their users engaged with the product and developing dedicated tracking in the process. Their articles describe their mesh structure and the 3D process behind the unified sole.Each order from Hilos comes with a return label that consumers can use to return their shoes to the company for recycling while offering them 15% off their next purchase. The materials are then dismantled and Hilos recycles the components.

Hilos also recently announced a new collaborative business model to partner with other retail brands to help them deliver on-demand, zero-waste shoe lines. The first collaboration partner is the Austin-based men’s shoe brand Closed off. The Helm by Hilos collection was launched on October 21 and is part of Hilos’ future strategy for collaborative business models. The model works because the design thinking begins before anything is produced, making every decision a decision that goes in the direction of the circular model.