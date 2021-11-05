Meg Ryan sparkles in sparkling black cocktail dress at amfAR gala















© Provided by Daily Mail

MailOnline Logo



Meg Ryan was among the stars who supported the amfAR gala in Hollywood on Thursday night. The actress, 59, looked absolutely stunning in a sleeveless sparkling black cocktail dress. Her dress featured a round neckline and an A-line skirt that fell just below the knee.









© Provided by Daily Mail

Stylish: Meg Ryan was among the stars who turned out to support the amfAR Hollywood gala on Thursday night raising money for AIDS research



Ryan stepped out in a pair of black platform heeled sandals. Her signature blonde hair was parted in the middle and styled into a tousled look that rested on her shoulders. She completed her look with black eyeliner and shiny mascara and lipstick. Ryan joined Alessandra Ambrosio, Paris Jackson, Camila Mendes and Jenna Dewan in raising funds for the Foundation for AIDS Research. 4/4 SLIDES Ryan made a name for himself as the star of classic romantic comedies When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless In Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail. Divorced from actor Dennis Quaid since 2001, she is the mother of son Jack, 29, whom she shares with Quaid, and daughter Daisy True, 17, whom she adopted in China. The actress made the news recently when she toppled a mansion in upscale Montecito for a massive profit. She sold the one-and-a-half hectare home for $ 13.25 million after buying it for $ 5.05 million in February 2020, according to Realtor.com. The property’s website notes that Ryan currently owns a gated complex with a six-bedroom mansion in the exclusive enclave just south of Santa Barbara that she bought in August for $ 9.5 million.









© Provided by Daily Mail

Smart Investor: The actress made the news recently when she toppled a mansion in upscale Montecito for a massive profit; the house is pictured on his Instagram













© Provided by Daily Mail

Knocked down: She sold the one-and-a-half-acre house for $ 13.25 million after buying it for $ 5.05 million in February 2020, according to Realtor.com





Read more Read on



View full articles without a “Continue Reading” button for {0} hours.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msn.com/en-us/movies/celebrity/meg-ryan-sparkles-in-shimmery-black-cocktail-dress-at-amfar-gala/ar-AAQl8go%3Fli%3DBBnb2gh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos