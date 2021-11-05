It’s the season for something special in SoHo

Guest diary

The stores that emptied when the pandemic first hit SoHo fill up again. Some are brands that are reborn beautifully, and others are new concepts ready to be discovered. Mondays and Tuesdays might be a bit quiet, but the rest of the week the neighborhood is teeming with shoppers (and window shoppers) who can be difficult to walk through the streets. New York is coming back, the holidays are back and the return to normal is feeling pretty good.

Each of these shops has a different story to tell. And a different look to discover and enjoy. Retail trade is indeed changing. And the point is, there is a lot to discover in New York at the moment.

Jil sander, the original minimalist, is back in New York. Ms. Sander sold her business to Prada in 1999 and quickly got into an argument with Mr. Bertelli, Ms. Prada’s husband, and left. Prada got rid of the company and a series of designers, including Raf Simons now working with Prada took the helm. The brand was acquired this year by OTB, owners of Maison Margiela, Marni and others. Currently, clothing and accessories are lavishly minimalist and highly coveted for both men and women.

Luc and Lucie Meierhave been designing the line since 2018 and have successfully revitalized it.

The current store is a test for the brand. They can stay there or take over something bigger. The store design is sparse, with new, very modern deliveries revolving around the space.

The decor of the store is unique. Who else uses masses of dried flowers and an all yellow interior?

Welcome to Jil Sander. You were made for New York.

Jil Sander,96 Greene Street

A wild dovelanded in the space that once housed Faith Connection. Stylist Lynne levoy launched AWD as an online store for designers and other creators. It is a collective, rotating laboratory approach to fashion and lifestyle. The concept first appeared in Miami, Montauk, and other hot spots.

Fashion, art and jewelry are all in the spotlight. Brands come to the store to offer activations, demonstrations, panels and customizations. R13, Baha East, Linda Farrow, Kule and more are now in store. All the art is also for sale.

The store’s brands are available for a fixed period. They will eventually be replaced by different designers, so there will always be something new to happen.

Ms. Levoy had a very successful summer in the Hamptons; the party spirit continues here, with their cocktail & tune events. The program is live on Facebook and Instagram. Everyone is invited.

There are funky crochet hats from Rathat Family and jewelry from Opua and other brands.

Beauty and wellness are an important part of this lifestyle shopping experience. Over 25 insider-picked beauty and wellness brands are here. A Wild Dove is a great fun community project that offers a chance to explore new ideas and independent designers, as well as established brands.

A wild dove, 27 Mercer Street

RtA,a cult LA jeans brand for men and women, also landed on Mercer Street in the former Oak + Fort space. The minimalist-designed boutique is flooded with red lights. Sparsely packed racks are a design statement. While much of the inventory is kept downstairs, the staff are happy to bring parts.

There is a huge exhibition of Baccarat shards of crystal in the middle of the store. Mirrored and backlit, the crystal shards create a dramatic, if not jagged, and a bit spooky visual.

I recognized many models and hope they were rejected. It is a fortune in glassmaking.

What was in stock looked very cool and skinny. The signature jeans are mostly kept out of sight, but a plethora of stunning sweaters, jackets, skirts and t-shirts are on the shelves. The look is contemporary tough-chic.

Men’s looks focus on jackets, sweaters and t-shirts, with a hip edge. Men’s jeans are also out of sight.

The changing rooms at the back are illuminated with pink neon lights. It’s shopping to the limit.

RtA,5 Mercer Street

It’s been a laid-back year and retail giant American Eagle Outfitters has taken notice. They have a new division offering premium, sustainably made denim, offering nine fits for both men and women.

Different colors and washes for sale are here. They focused on reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing denim and other garments, by washing jeans with “greener” chemicals.

The look of your jeans is determined by the fabric and how the denim is finished, or washed, to give it a distinctive look. I know fashion insiders who specialize in developing different and unique washes for denim. There is a small section in the store that explains the different techniques that are used.

In addition to denim, fine plain print blouses, Japanese flannel shirts and recycled cashmere sweaters are available.

The look is extremely casual. Vintage sweatshirts also add to the mix.

The store was designed to evoke the Soho neighborhood of the 1970s. Exposed brick walls and durable wood are proof of that. Managers work on laptops in the back of the store all very 2021.

AE77, 83, rue du Printemps

Cat birdwas born in Brooklyn and has since grown. Most of her jewelry is made in-house, in their studio (tours were available before the pandemic). A Manhattan store has opened on Center Street in Nolita, offering the same mix of delicate jewelry and quirky merchandise that makes the Williamsburg store fun to visit.

The parts are available in a wide range of prices. With and without stones. Wedding and engagement rings, and treats for yourself. The creators of the different pieces are recognized in stores and online.

Catbird was one of the first jewelers to create ultra-fine and delicate jewelry suitable for Millennials. One of their specialties is “zapping”. Make an appointment and choose from one of five chain styles, and the bracelet will be welded to your wrist or zapped. The chains are unadorned or with diamonds.

The shop is full of home sweets and beauty products. Astier de Villate candles and incense, jams and teas, notebooks, cozy cashmere hats and scarves …

One of the best-selling candles is a piece of cake topped with a candle. There are other fun shapes and novelties like the crescent shaped lamps. Eclectic cosmetics, soaps and perfumes are also filling the shelves.

Catbird collaborates with different designers, and even did one with the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This could be a great place to start your holiday shopping.

Bird-cat, 253 Center Street

Ferrany, London just opened a small store on Spring Street full of soft silk loungewear and sleepwear.

Super casual nightgowns and pajamas are available in many different prints. Wraps and tops are also available in solids. Everything is made in their silk factory in China.

Find them in London as well as New York. New prints and new materials are coming in all the time.

Ferrany London,145, rue du Printemps

Barbara Hodes is the owner of Private New York Shopping Tour, offering personalized tours in New York and Brooklyn.