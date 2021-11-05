Fashion
The hidden detail of Lady Gaga in her iconic inauguration dress
Lady Gaga revealed she wore a bulletproof designer dress when performing at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in January.
The Shallow The singer, 35, described her blue and red Schiaparelli dress as “bulletproof” in an interview with British Vogue, also calling for its interpretation of Star Spangled Banner “one of the proudest days of all my life”.
“It has to be one of the proudest days of my entire life. Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering in 45 and 46 is something I can tell all to. my kids around, ”she told the magazine.
“Singing in a Schiaparelli bulletproof dress. I don’t know if people know that, but if I wasn’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist. He was one of the my dreams.”
Lady Gaga, née Stefani Germanotta, wowed fans when she stepped out in the Hunger games-Esque outfit for the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington DC on January 20.
Her Italian couture dress with a loose red skirt was paired with a gold dove brooch, which the Gucci House star later described as a symbol of peace.
“A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other,” she tweeted.
Many viewers toocompared the brooch to the iconic Mockingjay brooch worn byHunger Gamesthe heroine Katniss Everdeen.
In the Vogue interview, Lady Gaga also admitted that her mega-star was not an easy fit.
“It’s been a long time since I thought I could be cured of becoming famous at such a young age, and what it did to my brain,” she said.
“But I feel ready to declare myself whole. We will never be all whole.”
