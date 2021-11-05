Oaks Day fashion on the court: Brooke Blurton stuns in nude minidress





Bachelorette star Brooke Blurton was stunned on Flemingtons Ladies Day, opting for a striking minidress with a sheer nude corset.

Field fashions come Kennedy Oaks Day – traditionally known as Ladies Day – at Flemington Racecourse are generally known for their feminine blush tones and florals. Corn Bachelorette Star Brooke Blurton has resisted the trend today by opting for a strapless mini dress from Oglia-Loro Couture, featuring a transparent nude corset similar to her skin tone. She accessorized with a matching headband, an aqua Katherineland clutch and Alias ​​Mae stilettos. The 26-year-old Noongar-Yamatji woman made history this year as Australia’s first indigenous and openly bisexual actress in the reality TV series Channel 10. The youth worker became a fan favorite after appearing in the season of Honey Badger The single person in 2018 before appearing on Baccalaureate in paradise the next year. Also going out today was beloved Chef judge Melissa Leong, who opted for a sheer lace midi dress from Australian label Macgraw, and a custom soft pink bow fascinator from Kim Fletcher Millinery that complimented the underlay of her dress. She paired the look with an aqua blue Bvlgari Serpenti handbag with Sophia Webster heels. The 39-year-old food writer-turned-TV personality recently shared a beloved post on social media with her new boyfriend, Morris Motley founder Rob Mason, ten months after her marriage broke up. After looking dazzling at the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday in a golden yellow dress, former Miss Universe Australia Olivia Molly Rogers was hard to miss in a hot pink pantsuit from Cappellazzo Couture. The model, who recently revealed she had quit drinking, paired the look with a sleek low bun, matching sheer scarf, and Morgan and Taylor accessories, captioning a photo of the outfit on Instagram, “Barbie vibes “. Old Love island australia star Tayla Damir rocked a similar vibe, in a bold green pantsuit by Elliatt, paired with baby pink Tony Bianco heels. The VRC ambassador, who announced her engagement to Richmond footballer Nathan Broad in June, opted for a striking beauty look, including crisp white eyeshadow. Anna McEvoy channeled a more classic Oaks Day look, pairing a floral Sofia Irina dress with an intricate wreath from Karen Hamilton Millinery. The Love island australia The season 2 winner opted for a strappy white heel and a jewel blue Olga Berg clutch. And Channel 7 reporter Abbey Gelmi looked lovely in lilac, opting for a striped wrap mini dress with a matching scarf and white slip-on heels. Abbey paired the look with a Louis Vuitton bag and a white headband.

