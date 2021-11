Federica Cavenati, fashion designer and co-founder of London label 16Arlington, has died aged 28. A rising star in the fashion industry, the Italian-born designer known as Kikka co-designed the brand alongside her business and life partner, Marco Capaldo. A statement from her family on Friday said she died last month after a short illness. Famous for their contemporary take on yesteryear glamor and the modernization of sequins and feathers, the couple launched 16Arlington in 2017 and were immediately acclaimed. British Vogue described its rise as stratospheric and the cool girls for party outfits that start the conversation. The label quickly rose to prominence for its red carpet designs. Stars such as Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Lena Dunham were loyal fans. Most recently, Billie Eilish modeled pieces for her Vogue magazine debut and Amal Clooney chose to wear one of the label’s maxi dresses to attend the London Film Festival in October.

The brand was named after the London street where Cavenati and Capaldo shared their first studio together after meeting while studying fashion at the London branch of the famous Istituto Marangoni. The special word seems insufficient to be attributed to the force field of optimism, passion and kindness that was Kikka, but it is without a doubt the most direct route to capture her, the family said. That Studio 16Arlington no longer resonates with its mean laughter and limitless appetite for creativity is a tragic loss to all who are fortunate enough to know her. As the news of Cavenatis’ death became public, friends of the designer and the brand began to pay tribute to him. For those who knew Kikka, she was the best possible example of what it is like to be a designer, brand founder and creative, Stephanie Phair, president of the British Fashion Council, told the Guardian. Hardworking and fun, professional in the extreme; she showed kindness to everyone from her loyal seamstresses to the celebrities she outfitted, and despite the brand’s rapid success, remained humble and open.

