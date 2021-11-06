Can we ever make the fashion industry sustainable?

Sustainability itself is a very broad subject that is initially crucial in helping to reduce the effects of climate change on our Earth. To achieve sustainability in large industries, production processes must be rebuilt to meet the needs of consumers and the environment.

Over the past 150 years, human activities have been, and likely will continue to be, the biggest contributors to greenhouse gases that trap heat in the atmosphere and warm the planet, leading to climate change. And the fashion industry represents about 10% of greenhouse gas emissions that arise from human activity, in addition to using approximately 93 billion cubic meters of water each year – enough for the needs of five million people. So how can we as individuals help reduce the impact of fashion on the climate?

Pop-up fashion figures

Most of the clothes we buy end up in landfills. On average, 10 million tonnes of clothing end up in landfills every year. This is a staggering amount of waste, not only gas emissions produced during the manufacturing process of these garments, but also additional emissions that clothing releases as it decomposes. But that’s not all. According to United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), IIt takes about 3,780 liters of water to produce a single pair of jeans, and one fifth of the world’s wastewater produced every year comes from the fashion industry.

We’ve been wearing clothes since the dawn of mankind, so why has it become a problem now? This is largely because of the rapid fashion boom. New clothing lines and trends were once launched seasonally. Now, potential buyers are presented with new trends every week, and at a much lower cost.

According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, around 50 billion new clothes were made in total in 2000. Today that number has doubled, and the average person now buys 60% more clothes than in 2000. Buy more is also throwing more.

With modern technologies and cheap materials, fast fashion has become the norm. As consumerism continues to fuel the fashion industry, more and more people are turning to fast fashion. And although around 72% of these garments contain non-biodegradable plastics and man-made fibers such as polyester, acrylic and nylon made from fossil fuels, they remain in high demand due to their cheap price.

One of the negative outcomes of fast fashion is that today’s consumers prefer quantity over quality, resulting in the prevalence of single-use items in landfills around the world. What’s particularly concerning is the underlying psychology that makes fast fashion addictive. For some, overbought and others materialist tendencies are linked decreased life satisfaction, happiness, vitality and social cooperation; and increased depression, anxiety, racism and anti-social behavior. According to BBC, about five percent of the population engage in compulsive buying behavior to meet their needs and be accepted by society.

But that’s not the whole story. Because fast fashion companies have a range of tactics that they use to constantly encourage us to buy a lot more clothes than they need.

By constantly releasing new clothing lines, fashion encourages us to think that all the clothes we have are constantly “out of fashion” and that there is something new that we need to have in its place.

The low prices of fast fashion are also intentional. For these companies, it’s all about volume. But psychologically, we tend to place less value on something that is cheap to buy. So if it’s poorly made or wears out quickly, we don’t mind.

So what can be done to make fashion a more sustainable industry?

Sustainable fashion technology

Fashion can indeed be sustainable – with the right technology.

One aspect of sustainable fashion is the use of biodegradable, robust and locally produced materials that generate less carbon emissions in their production. By sticking to these products, we may be able to reduce the detrimental effects of fashion on the environment and produce more sustainable clothing that can be recycled and reused for longer, creating a more circular industry.

Big fast fashion brands, including Sweden-based H&M, have also released campaigns supporting eco-fashion, while continuing to operate on a fast fashion model.

As many designers, brands and scientists try to find ways to make fashion more sustainable and circular, another way to turn the tide in the fashion industry may be to use technology and the rapid digitization of the world. Supply Chain.

To create a garment, fashion houses tend to require dozens of samples. Using 3D virtual sampling can eliminate the need for physical samples and end tissue waste while reducing carbon emissions. Human error also plays a major role in the emergence of excess fabrics during the clothing design process, but taking the modeling step to the digital setting can help designers work easily with little effort. waste, reduced water consumption, air pollution and water contamination.

Renewed interest in wearable technology, coupled with the democratization and falling costs of 3D printers, has allowed fashion designers to look to 3D printing as another creative medium. From mid-road fashion brands to high-end fashion houses, this industry stands to benefit a lot from 3D printing.

Fashion designers can turn 3D printing into a playground where they can try out innovative designs and recyclable clothing. Without limits, they can give free rein to their creativity, which results in exciting works.

Some brands have also used 3D printing to take their designs from the digital frame to the real world. A notable example is the famous Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen who already made the headlines in the fashion world with his hcouture collections that combine traditional designs with laser cutting, digital fabrication and 3D printing. Van Herpen is now working with his team to develop sustainable textiles.

A 3D printed dress by Iris Van Herpen. Source: Iris Van Herpen

Scientists and engineers have also used modern technology to create new and updated fabrics that are both eco-friendly, durable and unique. The most notable examples of new fabrics are the faux leather options made from materials such as cacti, pineapple leaves, apple resin, and seaweed fibers. With sustainable fabrics, we could eliminate the need for plastic-based and non-biodegradable fibers in manufacturing. These attractive tech trends may one day become the future of the fashion industry.

AI is undeniably another popular technological development on the fashion scene over the past decade. Thanks to AI, fashion brands can easily improve the customer experience, analyze and predict trends, and even track purchasing habits. AI can also learn to learn and understand the fashion aesthetics, color, texture, and style preferences of buyers. By reading this data, brands can manufacture only the models that are popular with their audience and avoid excessive production waste.

While these technology-driven efforts may help ease the major transition of the fashion industry as a whole, if customer behavior does not change over the next decade, these preventative measures will not have much to do with it. ‘impact.

By buying less clothes, choosing recyclable clothes made from natural materials, keeping them longer, or swapping clothes with others instead of constantly buying new items, people can do a lot to make the difference. more sustainable fashion. The future of fashion relies on innovative thinkers.