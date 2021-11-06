Paris Hilton and Carter Reum wedding: all you need to know





Here is the bride! Paris Hilton is about to get married Carter Reum, and she teased an extravagant ceremony that only the Cooking with Paris the star can get out of it. Reum, a businessman, started dating Hilton in November 2019. I’m so happy. It’s the best time of my life right now, the Simple life alum said Us weekly in February 2020. A year later, Reum asked the question. When you find your soul mate, you just don’t know it. You can tell, the bride-to-be shared photos of the oceanfront proposal via Instagram at the time. My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday he organized a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked for dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a flowered hut and fell to one knee. I said yes, yes forever. There is no one I would rather spend an eternity with. It wasn’t long before the lavish planning and celebrations began. After dismissing pregnancy rumors in July, Hilton was spotted hosting an intimate party with family and friends in New York City in September, followed by more extravagant festivities in Las Vegas and Los Angeles in October. Expect the wedding itself to be an unforgettable affair and fans of the fragrance mogul will be able to see it all unfold in his new series, Paris in love. The 13-part docuseries will debut on NBC Universals’ streaming service Peacock on November 11, 2021, and she’ll follow Paris as she finds her dress, struggles to book a room in the wedding rush after lockdown and deal with overbearing family members. As you can imagine, marrying Paris Hilton is quite different from what I expected, Reum told the cameras in the show’s teaser. While the bride-to-be seems to find it endearing that his fiancé doesn’t know what sperm whales are and needs to know about the toy before ordering a good meal, his mother, Kathy hilton, does not seem quite thrilled with the whims of her daughters. The Real housewives from Beverly Hills The star tells Paris that her backup card looks like a doggy birthday party and says the happy couple will need to invite around 75 of their friends. It’s, like, my wedding too, says Kathy in the Paris in love trailer. He just needs to stay in his lane. Find out everything you need to know about the Paris nuptials below:

