Big Ten Men’s Basketball Preview: Purdue Boilermakers





The Head Coach: Matt Painter (17th season)

Review 2020-21: 18-10 (13-6)

End of season: NCAA Round of 16 Tournament What comes back Purdue is sacking almost the entire roster that landed them fourth in conference last season. The two main players the Boilermakers will rely on this season are senior forward Trevion Williams and second-year guard Jaden Ivey. Williams averaged 15.5 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per game and Ivey averaged 11.1 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game. Williams will be one of the most versatile players in the conference and poses a true triple double threat every time he steps on the floor. Jaden Ivey is a star in the making and one of the conference’s top returning scorers. The starting lineup is expected to be completed by senior guard Eric Hunter Jr, senior guard Sasha Stefanovic and second-year forward Mason Gillis. Freshmen Brandon Newman and big man Zach Edey will be the top two players off the bench for Painter & Co. and Isaiah Thompson and Ethan Morton will help provide depth in the rotation. Purdue also adds 43-ranked forward Trey Kaufmanrd recruit in the country and the best player in the state of Indiana and forward Caleb Furst is ranked as the 64e overall rookie in the country and the second ranked player in the state of Indiana. What was lost As mentioned above, Purdue didn’t lose much, but goaltender Aaron Wheeler was transferred to St. Johns and Emmanuel Douwouna was transferred to Tennessee state. Wheeler had high hopes for the season at Purdue, but found himself behind Newman, Hunter, Ivey and Stefanovic in the guard rotation and averaged just 3.9 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game. . With all of those guys back and a few younger than senior Wheeler, it’s no surprise he decided to use the transfer portal. Versus Ohio state in the time of Chris Holtmann

Since Chris Holtmann arrived at Columbus, the Buckeyes and Boilermakers have had some exciting clashes, including two big ones last season. The Boilermakers are one of the few teams to have a winning record against the Buckeyes in the past four seasons, going 4-3 since the 2017-18 season. Last season alone, Purdue won on a jump shot from Jade Ivey with three seconds left, and then when they faced off in the Big Ten Tournament two months later, the Buckeyes won a return leg in overtime, but lost Kyle Young for the season due to a concussion suffered against Williams. Ohio State leads series history with 14 wins, 70-56 over Purdue in 126 matchups in their history. Season prediction Purdue will be one of the best teams in the conference and one of the best teams in the country. They flip every valuable piece of last year’s squad that went 13-6 in the conference and add two top-notch rookies. Williams and Ivey are all conference contenders, Hunter and Stefanovic are guys who can average 12-15 points per game and Newman and Edey are both contenders for the sixth place man of the year in the conference. Matt Painter is also one of the best coaches in the conference and with that list anything but fighting for a Big Ten Championship and a National Championship is an underperforming season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.landgrantholyland.com/2021/11/5/22763591/big-ten-mens-basketball-preview-purdue-boilermakers

