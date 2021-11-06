In Finch, Tom Hanks takes on the apocalypse in a traditional and relaxed way





Man, dog and robot go to safety in star’s latest streaming version Photo by AppleTV + The opinions and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page. Content of the article There was a time when every new Tom Hanks movie A beautiful day in the neighborhood say, where The post office , or even a stinky like The circle was a cinematic event. But it was there is a pandemic. Since COVID, Hanks regularly visits a streaming service near you, whether Netflix (the excellent World news ) or Apple TV + (so-so Doggy style ). Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article Apple is its newest site, which combines elements of WALL-E and Castaway , with pieces of The Martian and Short circuit When we meet Finch Weinberg (Hanks), he’s busy emptying St. Louis, one building at a time, of all the food he can find. It’s some time after the end of the world, and Hanks appears to be the last man. His companions: a faithful mutt (Seamus) called Goodyear; and a mechanical rover he named Dewey, possibly after the library’s cataloging system. Dewey helps collect canned goods, but Finch is working on a more elaborate robot, filled with a library of knowledge that includes repairing RVs, grooming and feeding dogs, and, for sentimental good measure, The little Prince. Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article Started, the Mechanical Man speaks in the voice of Caleb Landry Jones, the actor appearing to channel Stephen Hawking through a Russian interpreter. With biblical bad weather sweeping through St. Louis like, 40 days of hurricane-force winds, the man, beast, and robot hit the road in a modified RV 84 Fleetwood, heading west though. sure. San Francisco, here they are. Miguel Sapochnik, whose production credits include half a dozen episodes of Game Of Thrones , is working on a screenplay by rookie writers Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, and everyone seems determined to keep the story as simple as possible. We know the Earth is suffering from extreme heat and UV radiation and that a solar flare was to blame, but there isn’t much else in terms of the background. Thank goodness it wasn’t our fault! Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Content of the article Sorry Hanks, Weinberg mentions that there are still other people around, dangerous and hungry, but we never meet them except in a brief flashback. The story is primarily an easy going road movie, with Weinberg teaching the robot life lessons, lest something happen to him in this violent new world. Everything is backed up by an oldies soundtrack that includes Don McLean, Louis Prima and Perry Como. I think the most recent song in the movie is from the years 1985 Road to nowhere by Talking Heads. Finch was shot before the pandemic under the much less friendly headline BIOS , with a theatrical release slated for October 2020. It feels great on the small screen, however, this may be the sweetest post-apocalyptic story you’ve ever seen. And Hanks is perfectly molded. If there really was one last man on Earth, don’t take it the wrong way, but it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. Finch is available November 5 on AppleTV +. 3 out of 5 stars Share this article in your social network Advertising This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. NP Posted Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the National Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your registration! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of NP Posted will be in your inbox soon. We encountered a problem while registering. Try Again

