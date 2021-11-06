Sir Paul McCartney’s wife Nancy Shevell could be Kate Middleton in resurfaced wedding photos



















Sir Paul McCartney and his third wife Nancy Shevell tied the knot in 2011 and the bride opted for an unconventional midi wedding dress – and that gives us some serious Kate Middleton vibes. MORE: Sir Paul McCartney moves fans with very rare family photo Nancy’s chic dress featured a pleated bust, covered buttons down the front, and the shape was a skim pencil style that ended just above the knee. This design is so similar to the dresses we’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge wear over the years. Loading the player … WATCH: Paul McCartney serenaded by his daughters at birthday celebration The bride’s hair was held in place in a simple blow-dry style and she completed the look with a single flower in her hair and flat satin sandals. WOW: Sir Paul McCartney’s wife Nancy Shevell stuns in a bodycon dress on rare date night READ: Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell look so in love as they snuggle up on a yacht Paul and Nancy looked amazing on their wedding day The singer and his wife said “yes” at Marylebone Town Hall in London, surrounded by friends and family. Confetti was thrown at the couple as they left the scene as husband and wife with beaming smiles on their faces. Do you like the dress style? We found this satin beauty similar. In The Style midi dress, £ 40, Asos BUY NOW The couple celebrated ten years of marriage last month, and the former Beatle marked the occasion by sharing a rare photo of the two together. Kate Middleton is a fan of this style In the snap, Paul, 79, could be seen smiling for the camera as Nancy, 61, rested her head on his shoulder. Posting the photo on Instagram, he captioned it: “10 beautiful years together. Happy birthday to my lovely wife – Paul.” Paul has already been married twice. He married his first wife Linda in 1968. They share four children, Mary, Stella, James and Heather, Linda’s daughter from a previous relationship, whom Paul legally adopted. The former couple remained married until Linda died of breast cancer at the age of 56 in 1998. Her ashes were scattered at McCartney Farm in Sussex. The couple have been married for over 10 years In 2002, Paul married for the second time to model Heather Mills and welcomed another child, Beatrice. They separated in 2006, and a few months later, Paul’s romance with Nancy began. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

