Kim Jones and Travis Scott on Trust, Breaking the Rules & Giving Back – WWD

Since her groundbreaking collaboration with Supreme as Chief Menswear Designer at Louis Vuitton, Kim Jones has been adept at building creative partnerships that generate media buzz and fuel her creative inspiration season after season.

Since taking over as Men’s Artistic Director at Dior in 2018, he has worked with artists such as Kaws, Daniel Arsham and Kenny Scharf on collections that have energized the company. But his latest collaboration was another defining moment, as Travis Scott became the first musician to create a full collection with Dior.

The collaboration between Jones and Scott – and the influence it generated – earned both men the WWD honor for Menswear Designer of the Year. In an online interview with Alex Badia, WWD’s Style Director, at the summit, they revealed the challenges of working together in the midst of a global pandemic, and how mutual trust is key to the process.

“Dude, that was actually crazy. I was in Cabo, I was working on my album, ”said Scott, referring to“ Utopia ”, the highly anticipated sequel to his hit album“ Astroworld ”. When he got the call from Jones, he thought it was just a friendly recording.

“And then when he explained a little more to me, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, okay, we’re gonna do, like, you know, a few things. “And then we bonded, I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is crazy.’ You know, all of these different ideas are starting to come to fruition, so it was amazing to see where it started and how it grew to get to where it went, ”he added.

For Jones, the collaborations were a way to stay in touch with friends during months of pandemic-imposed loneliness at home in London.

“We made this collection in a very difficult lockdown period, and I think we did such a good job on it,” the creator said, noting that distance isn’t a bad thing, provided that creative channels remain open. “It’s giving people the freedom to do whatever they want, and that’s really what it is. And that’s why you work with people – you can only collaborate with someone you trust.

An example: the soundtrack for the series, which included a new track called “Lost Forever”, co-written by Scott with James Blake and Westside Gunn. “Travis left and made the music at the very last minute, and that’s, to me, a pretty weird thing, but the music was perfect,” said Jones, who is known for his meticulous planning in advance. .

“It was a good challenge to be able to try to create at a higher level, and not all the time being side by side,” Scott said, noting he was in the US, Jones and his team in London. , and the prototype in Paris.

“We make it work and everyone is on the move. It just made me appreciate the idea of ​​being able to exchange ideas with someone you can trust to understand what you’re trying to do. I think that was literally one of the main key things that, you know, we like to understand each other, so it was a really good back and forth, ”he said.

The two first hooked up at this Supreme show at Vuitton in 2017. “We just hung out from there,” Scott said. “It’s like a friendship, whether it’s music, clothes, or just life itself. And then from there, we just put a few ideas together and carried on. “

The Dior collection is Scott’s latest round of winning partnerships with companies as diverse as Nike, Dover Street Market, Playstation, Epic Games and Byredo, which prompted Forbes magazine to dub him “the whisperer of the American brand.” His collaboration with McDonald’s last year resulted in meat shortages and helped push up the fast food giant’s shares.

Grammy-nominated artist, songwriter, producer, businessman and designer, the rapper has also been praised for his innovative music marketing strategies, such as bundling concert tickets, merchandise and a new album, and hosting a virtual concert in Epic’s hit Fortnite game. .

“He looks at a genre in a different way, the way it’s not just music: it’s fashion, it turns things around, and so for me he’s still inspiring,” Jones said. “I like to share the limelight with someone, especially like Travis who totally deserves it. It’s nice to see Travis excel in everything he does. I think it’s amazing.

Last year, Scott became the unofficial ambassador for the Air Dior capsule line and its hugely popular Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneakers. There’s something of a Midas twist when it comes to footwear: In 2020, Scott’s co-signed sneakers sold an average of 370% more than their introductory price on the online resale platform StockX.

Dior is hoping for another hit with the skate-inspired B713 sneakers it showcased with the men’s spring collection, which is named after Scott’s creative collective, Cactus Jack. But what the two men quickly agreed on was not a streetwear vibe, but the tailored look that is at the heart of the line: a narrow Oblique jacket paired with flared pants.

“I was just looking with someone in my studio for how Travis dresses, because we had done things for him, for the Met [Gala in 2019]. And I just thought it would be nice to see it as a whole collection. That’s really how we started the conversation, ”Jones explained, adding that there had been a few surprises along the way.

“I think one of the favorite things was the saddle bag he created, with the stirrup handle that I never imagined,” he said.

Scott also took liberties with the Dior Oblique logo, twisting it to spell the word “Jack”. It turns out that Bernard Arnault, head of Dior’s parent company, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, personally accepted the irreverent take of one of his most valuable pieces of intellectual property. “I was surprised it went through the net but everyone loved it,” Jones said.

Meanwhile, observing how an upscale fashion house operates fueled Scott’s musical routine.

“It’s interesting to see the workflow and its process. Each piece is very important and the level of detail is very serious, you know what I mean? And the same with music, which is cool. Being able to see both avenues is quite interesting and definitely inspired me, even just for my album now, to try new things, a different style of workflow, a different style of music making – the simple act of to be in a whole different state of mind, “he noted.

The line also contained a charitable component. As part of this collaboration, Dior will auction four hand-painted white shirts by artist George Condo to benefit the fashion program created in partnership between the Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation and the New School’s Parsons School of Design.

“We’ve all been blessed enough to get to where we are at,” Scott said. “Whatever we’re trying to do, I think it’s not about money and shit. I think it’s more about inspiration and trying to inspire someone to wake up, to be able to release the same great product.

Jones also has an eye on posterity. The entire show, a psychedelic extravaganza featuring oversized flowers inspired by founder Christian Dior’s garden and cacti symbolizing Scott’s home state of Texas, was informed by a show that the former art director of Dior, John Galliano, organized in 2005 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Dior. .

“I like the idea that people will be looking at it in 50 years when it’s in an exhibition on Dior, or on fashion, or on music. That’s the thing that interests me, ”Jones said.

The pair agreed the show represented a creative peak that they would need some time to digest. Scott realized this when he bowed to Jones at the end of the show, with the exhilaration of an athlete who has just broken a world record.

“You go away from times when you’re outside, like trying to peek inside to see what’s going on in the shows, and now you’re inside, then you can do it. party, “he recalls. “Man, that was so surreal. It all hit me there. It was drugs, man, we’ve come to this point.”

Now he is focusing on his “Astroworld” festival, which is scheduled to take place in Houston on Friday and Saturday. “It’s my number one ambition right now, you know? I am so happy [about] what we did, and now I’m so happy to take it to the next level, music, shows and performances, ”he said.

Likewise, Jones plans to take a little break before lining up another major collaboration. “I think it was pretty epic, so I don’t want to imitate it. I have other things to do, ”he said, hinting at another twist with his next collection.

