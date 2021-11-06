Israeli producer presents one-of-a-kind fashion show at DTLA in a bid to diversify the industry





DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Downtown Los Angeles hosted Kornit Fashion Week LA 2021. It is a fashion show traveling to 10 cities around the world in an effort to diversify the podiums. Founder Motty Reif, a renowned Israeli producer, said he has been in the industry for more than 30 years. Its goal is to change how it works. “For many years, without blaming anyone, the fashion industry has [had] a type of model over the past four decades, like generally tall, very thin, usually blonde, “Reif said.” We started a few years ago to try and change the definition of what a model is. “ Reif said when it comes to talent, he wants a variety of people: height, skin color, age and more. Another goal of the fair is sustainability. According to Reif, they used a special machine to make the clothes. “And we’ve partnered up with Kornit Digital. Kornit is a digital textile printing machine that they print using zero water,” Reif said. According to Reif, he’s working to create a space to spotlight historically under-represented designers. He also said he has a personal mission with this project. “I always said I did this for my granddaughter because I would like her to be born into a world where she will see beauty in all its forms,” Reif said. Follow Eric on social networks:

