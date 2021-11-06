Lauren Boebert wears a Let’s Go Brandon dress as she slips on AOC’s Met Gala dress as she celebrates Republican election wins





Lauren Boebert, the gun representative, wore a Let’s Go Brandon dress in an AOC Met Gala gown to celebrate the Republican Party election wins this week. The outspoken lawmaker was pictured in attire Thursday after meeting Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago. 4 Lauren Boebert wore the Let’s go Brandon to meet Donald Trump Credit: Twitter / @ laurenboebert 4 In September, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew criticism for her choice of “Tax the Rich” dress Credit: Getty Sharing the photo on Twitter, Lauren wrote: “It’s not a sentence, it’s a movement!” In September, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was criticized for choosing the “Tax the Rich” dress as she attended an event where tables cost up to $ 300,000. Democrat AOC said at the time: “We can’t just play the game, but we have to break the fourth wall and challenge some institutions, and while the Met is known for its show, we should be having a conversation about it. “ VIRAL SONG “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a code used by the Conservatives to say “Fk Joe Biden”. It came from an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama when driver Brandon Brown struggled to answer a media question given the volume of chanting from a nearby crowd. The reporter suggested that the crowd cheered “Come on Brandon”, but it later became clear that the crowd was shouting “Fk Joe Biden” instead. Rapper Bryson’s song Grays Lets Go Brandon then topped Adele’s new single on the charts, despite the clip for the anti-Biden song being banned from YouTube. And Republican lawmaker Ted Cruz shared a video of him chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” during a baseball game. GOP WIN Boebert wore the dress the same week Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the tight race to be governor of Virginia. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, has failed to avert disaster in a state that has become reliable democratic territory in recent years. Joe Biden won Virginia by a comfortable 10 percentage points last year, but the Youngkins campaign was successful, with Youngkin becoming the first Republican to win a statewide race since 2009. Now is the time for Virginians to push back against this leftist, liberal and progressive agenda, Youngkin, a former private equity executive, said at a rally in an airport hangar outside of Richmond. TRUMP ‘LOVED’ Boebert’s communications director Ben Stout said Fox News: “It’s not just a sentence, it’s a movement, isn’t it? “And people are fed up with this administration and all the destructive things they’ve done, especially for our economy, and the way they’re expressing that right now is with Let’s go, Brandon ‘.” Stout said the dress “made Trump smile”, adding: “He loved it.” The dress was reportedly designed by the same person behind Joy Villa’s “Make America Great Again” outfit. 4 Dress “made Trump smile,” Boebert communications director said Credit: Twitter 4 Tables at the Met Gala cost up to $ 300,000 Credit: Getty We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

