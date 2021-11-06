Jeremy Clarkson targets Lewis Hamilton with anti-Woke speech

Jeremy Clarkson has never been very supportive of political correctness.

The ex-skull and curatorTop speedThe host, who made a career of contrarianism and inflammatory commentary, again took aim at Sir Lewis Hamilton, the current and seven-time Formula 1 world champion, for being too “awake” and bringing politics into the picture. F1.

“Every race weekend Lewis Hamilton gets out of his car and thanks the crowd, presumably hoping that we can’t hear them booing at home,” he begins in his cope. The sun.

“It happens wherever he goes, whether he wins or loses. People adore Max Verstappen, but they’ve taken on a loud dislike of Lewis. The problem is, Lewis has changed.

“When he first came on the scene he was brilliant, talented and normal and everyone loved him. But then he decided to wake up and be more politically correct than a general assembly of a student union. “

“After the murder of George Floyd he asked Mercedes to paint the cars black, he explains how green he is now because he sold his jet and urged everyone to be vegetarian.”

“It might work well on social media, but in the real world, where people live, it doesn’t work at all… instead, we all just want to throw something at her. “

Hamilton’s appearance on Top Gear with Clarkson in 2014. The relationship between the two automotive personalities deteriorated a long time ago. Image: BBC

While Hamilton and Clarkson were on good terms, the latter did little to hide his growing animosity against the F1 champion. From driving style to fashion to politics, Clarkson has attacked Hamilton on several occasions over the years.

But there might be a kernel of truth in Clarkson’s criticism in this case.

F1 has long been criticized for its questionable approach to ethics. The racing calendar has expanded in recent years to include races in countries with terrible human rights records, such as China, Qatar, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, largely at Hamilton’s request, F1 has taken a leading stance on progressive issues, promoting the Black Lives Matter movement, LGBT + visibility and asserting its environmental credentials. It smacks of hypocrisy for F1 and its biggest star to talk but not work when it comes to real gradual change.

It’s an issue his fellow F1 driver and former world champion Sebastian Vettel has also commented on in recent days, sharing his concerns with The New York Times that “there are a lot of countries where we go and a lot of money, in a way, that we receive, it is perhaps not very pure”.

“It’s wrong that we are going to some places… but obviously financially I can see that there is a huge incentive for Formula 1 as a company to go there.”

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel cleans up trash in the stands after the 2021 British Grand Prix. Vettel has been vocal about environmental issues in recent years, somewhat of a conundrum for a participant in a such fossil fuel consumption sport. Image: ESPN

Vettel continued, “Where does that leave the mechanics, engineers, pilots? Where does he leave the people employed by a team to do a job they do voluntarily, and it’s not their choice or their decision where to do that job? I think that’s a difficult question… I think we need to start to face more of the consequences of our actions and take responsibility.

Clarkson’s criticism of Hamilton comes at a time when the power and presence of the pilot outside of sport has never been greater, while facing what appears to be his first real credible threat in many years. long in Max Verstappen.

The contrast between Verstappen and Hamilton is hard to ignore. Hamilton is a globally recognized superstar; a charismatic cultural icon who attends fashion shows and meets with other celebrities. Verstappen, on the other hand, is a blunt, serious operator who enjoys racing. Clarkson, no doubt, likes it about Max.

It’s also hard to ignore the feeling that at least part of Clarkson’s animosity towards Hamilton has an ugly classist / racist element … Especially in relation to his defense of Verstappen, the son of a former F1 driver.

Hamilton shares the podium with title rival, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, at the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. Image: Planet F1

Leaving aside the debate around F1 or Hamilton’s ethics or progressive good faith, the fact remains that Max and Lewis are offering fans one of the most exciting title fights in the world. recent memory, which Clarkson should ultimately support.

Hamilton’s accomplishments on and off the track speak for themselves, but part of the love for Verstappen undoubtedly comes from feeling that Hamilton has been on top for too long. It gets boring when the same guy wins all the time …

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship has only five races to go, with Verstappen currently in the lead with 287.5 points against 275.5 for Hamilton. Next up is the Mexico City Grand Prix, which kicks off a hat-trick with the So Paulo Grand Prix and the Qatar Grand Prix on the following weekends.

