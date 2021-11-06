Her Best Products To Buy – The Hollywood Reporter

Fashion
Hollywood journalist launches its first list of the 10 Best Star Entrepreneurs of 2021, which also includes Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Sofia Vergara, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and more.
At the September Met Gala, Jennifer Lopez stepped out in not only a personalized Ralph Lauren embroidered dress with a faux fur cape, Navajo-stamped silver cuff and ring, and silver jewelry from the Ralph Lauren Archives. But it was these other accessories that put an exclamation mark on the American fashion night themed while proving, once again, the strength of J.Lo’s business acumen on one of the red carpets. most photographed in the world.
That night, Lopez also pointed his toes in metallic stilettos from him JLo Jennifer Lopez shoe collection for retail partner DSW (two weeks before the holiday line’s release) and showcased her best face using six products from JLo Beauty, her luxury skincare line launched in January. Even the product names – That Hit Single, That Star Filter, That Blockbuster, That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask, etc.
It was a synergistic flex for a global superstar who in recent years has pivoted to building a portfolio of her own brands and investing in start-ups rather than just lending her massive star power (180 million Instagram followers ; 45.1 million on Twitter) to external brands and designers. Its investments include Goli nutritional supplements, telehealth and the prescription delivery company. Him & Hers, Great coffee, the just announced BodyArmor and the meal delivery service Wonder.
When asked how she defines her entrepreneurial efforts, Lopez, director and founder of Nuyorican Productions, said THR that she wants everything to reflect her life and her personal philosophy. “I believe business is an art like anything I do, and you have to create it every day. I see life as an art, and it’s in your power, just like in your business, to make it as small or as big as you want it to be. Whatever that means to you, ”Lopez says. “Over the past few years, I have become an owner, investor and, in the case of JLo Beauty, founder. I want to align with brands that feel true to my values and that are inclusive, innovative and forward thinking, with the aim of helping them have a greater impact on society.
She says the launch of JLo Beauty has taught her yet again that success comes down to surrounding yourself with the right people. “You need a great team,” she says, “JLo Beauty has been a passionate project for over a decade, a whole team working together, the result of a lifetime’s work. I also learned that if something is yours, you have to be in the details and you have to have your fingerprints all over the place. Throughout the process, I have learned to harness this aspect in every business I touch.
Lopez – who was appointed Advertising week‘s Brand Visionary for 2021 – says she is proud of everything she has touched in her career from start to now, but most of all, she is proud of the life she has created for her family. “And I wouldn’t be where I am today without the people and partnerships I’ve been able to collaborate with along the way,” she says. “Once we learn that mistakes are necessary, and every mistake is a lesson, the sky is no longer the limit because I believe we are all limitless.”
Coming up, shop some of JLo Beauty’s finest products, JLo by Jennifer Lopez shoes and more from Lopez’s fashion, fragrance, beauty and wellness brands.
