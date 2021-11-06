Kevin Willard was casually dressed in a tracksuit for Seton Halls’ exhibition match with Misericordia on Thursday night, but says he wants to spin all six of his suits once the season begins next Wednesday against Fairleigh Dickinson.

The problem, Willard says, is that Big East coaches, led by Villanovas Jay Wright, want to continue with the casual sportswear they wore last year during the pandemic.

I try to wear costumes, said Willard. I have six hanging in the closet. I never wear them at other times so it’s kind of a mess.

I want to wear them all the time, but believe it or not Jay Wright doesn’t. Jay is sort of running the conference, so if the Jays aren’t wearing suits, I don’t think any of us are.

The 11 Big East coaches recently had a Zoom call that included Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman and Associate Commissioner Stu Jackson to discuss the dress plans.

Jackson, Wright, Providence coach Ed Cooley and UConns Dan Hurley all said the outcome of the call was it was a matter of personal choice as to what coaches wore starting next week.

Hate to say it, we had an hour-long conference call about two weeks ago about what we were going to wear and I thought it was funny, Willard said. We were on a Zoom call, and I was like there were 11 grown men plus Val plus Stu and were all chatting about what we were going to wear.

I think Jay kind of said at the end that I think we’re going to get laid back, so once Jay says it, it’s Jay Wright.

Nicknamed GQ Jay because of his sleek suits and impeccable appearance on the field en route to two of the last five NCAA Championships, Wright said during the pandemic that he actually prefers casual sportswear.

Yes, I hope this continues in the future, he told reporters. I have long argued that this is how we should dress for games.

Wright’s longtime Philadelphia-based personal tailor Gabriele DAnnunzio passed away in January and it could have something to do with his position. The coach praised him for his passing.

He was so proud of what he would do. He would bring in some guys from Italy, he would buy them his cloth, Wright said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

DAnnunzio made tuxedos for Frank Sinatra and costumes for the late comedian George Burns and also had the great Mike Schmidt of the Phillies and other professional athletes as clients. Annunzio Wright made about 40-50 costumes over the years.

Our Ladies Mike Brey wore shorts last season at a game in North Carolina and said ACC coaches agreed this season to follow last year’s dress code.

No one beat the table for costumes, said Brey, who coached in the Grand Est when the Irish were members.

He added: I’ve always wanted to dress like the major PE that I am.

As for Big East coaches, Providences Cooley and Creightons Greg McDermott both said they plan to dress casually next week.

I don’t think we wanted to go into the business of telling coaches what to wear, McDermott said via text. I go relaxed, as do my staff. I guess you’ll see a mixed bag across the league.

Hurley, from New Jersey, said he was torn over the issue. He said there is a certain level of professionalism that is expected of coaches and a level of tradition involved. He said college coaches shouldn’t necessarily follow the lead of NBA coaches dressing casually this season.

Were a bit on the fence here, Hurley said over the phone. It was weird dressed sporty and casually last year and I don’t like [the idea that] the NBAs do it, so we should. I don’t think that’s a reason. I don’t think we should emulate the NBA that way.

When asked what he plans to do for the UConns opener, Hurley replied that he would leave it up to his assistants: Luke Murray and Kimani Young are by far the two most in-demand guys. the fashion of my team. I’ll just do as they tell me. Anything they think will help recruiting or we’ll play well.

Hurley confessed that he’s more concerned with his team’s performance than what he’s wearing.

I’m more worried about our defense, he said.

(The AP contributed to the report.)

