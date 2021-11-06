Shaping Masculinities: Redefining Men’s Fashion | University





The V&A "Fashioning Masculinities" exhibition will start in March 2022



A creative fluidity has flourished in men’s fashion in recent years, propelling us into the midst of a men’s fashion renaissance and reshaping outdated historical notions of what it means to be male or female. Throughout history, which carries what has created controversy and strong opinion, and in particular, masculinity has been shaped and restrained by the gendered expectations of fashion: skirts and dresses are feminine, costumes are for men; heels are for women, and sportswear is more masculine.

These confined and toxic notions of masculinity demand that men fit into a specific box and suggest that for a man to dress in something less than the completely masculine would be to strip him of his virility: he would become soft, feminine. , gay or fragile. These terms are used mostly among men themselves in connection with those who do not conform to male stereotypes. But these terms should not designate anything bad: neither feminine, nor cheerful, neither gentle, nor fragile should never be used as an insult.

Manly men are those who have the courage and strength to dress however they prefer.

Significantly, fashion itself has traditionally been a gendered activity, associated with gay women and men, reduced to something frivolous and meaningless by broader patriarchal norms. Dressing, applying makeup and being interested in clothes has been largely rejected by the heterosexual male world, yet fashion and masculinity have been linked for centuries. Male ideals of power, strength and dominance are often demonstrated through men’s clothing, with height and athletic stature being emphasized by modern men’s clothing. Even as newborns, baby boys are shaped into their masculinity through the color blue, showing that masculinity and fashion are intrinsically linked by our society’s fixation on gender.





“Sumptuousness and luxury are back in men’s fashion” INSTAGRAM / @HARRIS_REED



Still, the gender divide in fashion hasn’t always been so stark. In ancient Greece, men wore much less fashioned chitons than our clothes today. During this time, the trousers were worn by foreign horsemen and by Amazon women in the vase paintings, which led the Greeks to denounce the trousers as barbarian, an opinion which the Romans later defended. Even during the Renaissance era, men’s and women’s clothing was generally described as draped clothing or tunics. The elite male wardrobe has grown over time to include oversized silhouettes, bold colors, and luxurious fabrics including silk and velvet.

Today, he proudly wears nail polish, sparkly costumes, tutus, tiaras and dresses, happily explaining that he enjoys being in touch with his femininity. That doesn’t make Styles a less man

This lavish masculine style is intensely different from the styles of the 19th century, in which the clothes became much more gendered. Trousers began to be worn and the men wearing skirts disappeared. The gentleman was created and the suit evolved into the epitome of menswear, becoming the equivalent of male power, professionalism and virility. In the modern working world, men’s fashion almost always revolves around the suit, usually plain, dark in color and complemented by the tie, another not-so-subtle symbol of manhood.

Today, however, the possibilities of men’s fashion are finally moving away from this restrictive gender divide, and the barriers created by toxic masculinity are starting to crumble. Harry Styles uses fashion to challenge stereotypes about what it means to be a man. During her One Direction era, the media sold a false perception of Styles as an ultra-masculine womanizer, embracing a sexist image of traditional masculinity that Styles has since been able to change through her clothing. Today, he proudly wears nail polish, sparkly costumes, tutus, tiaras and dresses, happily explaining that he enjoys being in touch with his femininity. That doesn’t make Styles a man any less.





Harry Styles as pictured on the cover of the December 2020 issue of Vogue INSTAGRAM / @HARRYSTYLES



Styles was the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue and he did so by wearing a dress in December 2020. While his cover was admired by many, it also sparked controversy. Conservative author Candace Owens responded in a Tweeter that there is no society that can survive without strong men Bring back manly men. Styles cleverly reversed his words, quoting them directly when he posted Other picture of himself, posing for his Variety blanket shoot in a baby blue pleated suit, with white ruffles and a V-neck cut. His message directly calls out the toxic masculinity that is deeply ingrained in our culture, showing that manly can mean anything a man wants: that ‘he is dressed or not, he is still as much a man.

Designer Harris Reed, whose designs are Harry Styles’ favorite, also embraces flowing clothing. The pink Reeds ensemble, due in the upcoming V & As men’s fashion exhibition, is reminiscent of the fashion of Joshua Reynolds’ 18th-century portraits: oversized sleeves, bows, ruffles and a pink silk texture prove that luxury and luxury are back in men’s fashion. It seems that at last modern men are allowed to show their interest in fashion.

While Western society has come to tolerate women in pants, it is still openly offended by a man in a skirt. This is in large part due to the toxic masculinity which alienates men from their feminine side and causes them to swear at their friends because they like pink and uphold misogynistic ideas of femininity as weaker and feminine interests as frivolous. However, those barriers are finally removed: evolving concepts in menswear means that the V&A will hold the first major menswear exhibition next year. Cultural changes mean that being manly no longer has a toxic dress code. Even Daniel Craig attended the most recent James Bond premiere in a pink velvet suit: that a man who plays a character so associated with the traditional male uniform can stun the red carpet in a pink vision shows just how notion of virility has changed. Being a man today can mean anything and everything, and as Harry Styles proved, manly men are the ones who have the courage and the strength to dress however they prefer.