Methuen shocks the world, beats Everett in dramatic fashion, 25-22 – Boston Herald





METHUEN Drawing a football monster like undefeated Everett High School in an open playoff provided plenty of opportunities to complain about bad luck or to complain about the MIAA’s new power ranking playoff system. JP Muniz and the Methuen High Rangers have decided to take this opportunity to shock the world. Senior Muniz caught the winning TD pass and then took a win with a pair of interceptions in the final three plus minutes, carrying Methuen to a dramatic decision, 25-22, against the tide in Game 1 of the playoffs. of Division I Friday night. Neither of us let the gas go, Muniz said. We said at halftime (up 9-7), keep going. Keep your head up. It’s a hell of a game. First part of the match, we knew it. Once we saw them, we got this. We faced (Central Catholic), it was a big loss. We were not going to let that happen again. Muniz landed QB Drew Easons’ second touchdown pass of the night, a 12-yard with 3:50 left to play, to give the Rangers the advantage for good and send shockwaves out of the Merrimack Valley that have been felt everywhere in DI. We were questioned by everyone. We have been questioned by the fans, questioned by everyone, Muniz said. No one thought we were going to win. Great pieces were made, and we made them. The victory came on a back-and-forth night that saw Everett flash with huge plays, including 62-yard and 82-yard TD blasts from Jayden Clerveaux, only to keep the resilient Rangers fighting back. . Although Methuen had a near-perfect night without penalties until the dying minutes of the fourth, Everett took a 22-17 lead early in the fourth on a 10-yard drive from Cam Mohameds and a two-point run from Clerveaux. But Methuen never flinched. The Rangers covered 60 yards in 10 games, helped by a controversial 15-yard personal foul on the Tide, to eventually regain the lead on Muniz’s big catch. It was crazy. I saw the balloon in the air, I just jumped up, put my hands up and said a prayer, Muniz said. This is how it happened. Everett would get two tries, only to be thwarted by the ubiquitous Muniz, whose two interceptions put the Nicholson Stadium faithful into a frenzy. The playmakers make plays, and plays are going to be made, Muniz said. This is how our entire team works. I play for my brothers and for everyone on the pitch. Let’s go!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2021/11/05/methuen-shocks-world-beats-andover-in-dramatic-fashion-25-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos