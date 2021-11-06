Selena Gomez wears navy blue coat and Balmain sweater dress





Selena Gomez spent yesterday doing press for Rare Beauty in New York City, and she and her stylist Kate Young created the perfect comfy and chic fall outfit for the occasion. Gomez was pictured wearing a navy Balmain coat and striped sweater dress at Sephora in Times Square, where she posed with her makeup line. She accessorized with a Miu Miu bag, Jennifer Fisher jewelry and boots. Mike CoppolaGetty Images Mike CoppolaGetty Images Mike CoppolaGetty Images Gomez spoke to WWD’s Beauty Inc last month about her dream of someday opening her own rare beauty store. “I mean it would be the biggest of the highest dreams,” Gomez said. “I would like him to be autonomous and be that. I think from now on I’m really happy with where we are, and I want to keep staying where we are for a bit, and then I think ideally I would want nothing more than to see it become beyond beauty. “ Gomez also touched on the biggest lesson she learned in her 20s as she nears her 30th birthday next July. “It feels good not to care about it as much as I ultimately do,” she said. “I think about the number of years I wasted worrying so much about what people thought, and it was just suffocating. And I think I wasted time doing that. What I love so far about getting older is that I start to be really happy with who I am, knowing what I want and knowing what I don’t want. At 30, she added: “I like to age. I love to live life, and I love to learn, grow, travel and meet amazing people. Yeah, I’m excited. Shop the best of Gomez’s Rare Beauty range below: Melting blush remains vulnerable Rare beauty

rarebeauty.com $ 21.00 Lightweight liquid-touch foundation Rare beauty

rarebeauty.com $ 29.00 Blot & Glow Touch Up Kit Rare beauty

rarebeauty.com $ 26.00 Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner Rare beauty

rarebeauty.com $ 19.00 Liquid positive light luminizer Rare beauty

rarebeauty.com $ 22.00 Discovery Eyeshadow Palette Rare beauty

rarebeauty.com $ 29.00 Always a 4-in-1 Optimistic Mist Rare beauty

rarebeauty.com $ 24.00 Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare beauty

rarebeauty.com Alyssa bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

