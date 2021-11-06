It’s time to prioritize sustainable fashion | News, Sports, Jobs

With the demise of brick and mortar stores, more and more people order online with the confidence that what they don’t like or don’t like they can easily return.

It has exploded into the habit of ordering multiple pairs of shoes, or swimsuits or jackets, trying on all of them and returning the ones that don’t work for a refund. A survey by Coresight Research found that 42.4% of consumers in the United States returned unwanted products from March 2020 to March 2021, and most were clothing. But here’s the shock. According to a recent article in the Atlantic Monthly, few of these returns will be resold by this company. It is far too expensive to check clothing for cleanliness and damage and to sort and repackage these items. By one estimate, an online return costs a retailer $ 10-20 before shipping charges. This cost will then be passed on to us, the consumers.

Some of these returned goods are sold in bulk for resale at low-cost outlets, others are shipped overseas and sold by the pound, but much of it is simply thrown away. Much of this is clothing that clogs the already overflowing landfills with shoes, buttons, zippers, synthetic fabrics, leather, and excess dyes. Synthetic clothing does not degrade easily, but accumulates, for the most part intact, in our landfills for years to come. On the other hand, the decomposition of non-synthetic clothing contributes to the overall emission of methane, a powerful heat-trapping gas. Seventy-five percent of the material in the fashion supply chain ends up in landfills, or about a truckload of textiles per second. The massive transport of goods to homes or stores, then back to online businesses, then back to the landfill, or abroad or to inexpensive outlets, puts into action an impressive number of trucks. , airplanes and ships, consuming quantities of fuel and spewing pollutants into the air.

New technologies are gradually being introduced that will help the customer find a better fit and thus return less clothing. It always begs the question: do we really need to buy new clothes every year just because a designer guru dictates it? Isn’t it time to stand up and say “no”? Isn’t it time to grab hold of those perfectly good pants or shirts instead of throwing them away and chasing the latest fashions? What if we start wearing the clothes we love, not the clothes we are told to love. Isn’t it time to apply good ecological practices to the clothes we choose? Don’t throw it away, wear it.

The majority of Americans under 40 say they would pay more to support businesses that do not harm the environment. But, these same buyers make the majority of purchases online. I think they don’t realize what’s going on.

Slow fashion is essential because it is “Thoughtful, intentional and holistic”. In slow fashion, clothes are made from “find” fabrics in the form of old tablecloths, dresses or thrown curtains. These can be made into contemporary clothing. Or, people can combine second-hand clothes into new combinations, thus creating their own styles. I recently attended a Slow Fashion show at Bluseed Studios. Main Street Exchange owner Tori Vazquez, textile artist Cris Winters and clothing designer Martha Jackson sent models to the runway displaying a delicious array of beautiful, eco-friendly outfits. It was deeply inspiring.

One way to join the slow fashion movement is to patronize yard sales and thrift stores. And, if you haven’t been to a thrift store lately, you’re going to be surprised. Stores now only sell clean clothes, often from renowned brands, all sorted by size and type, and hung on clearly labeled racks. Clothing combinations to create stylish outfits are also on display to further inspire your imagination. The owners of these stores provide personal attention, stand by to help you mix and match and find free accessories.

Up-cycling is another approach to sustainable fashion. Take out that sewing basket (if you still have one) and try to save an old sweater or shirt that is tattered and full of holes. These flaws can be skillfully covered with beautiful, brightly colored spots. Or maybe, tear up old pants, dresses, and jackets. Turn them into clothes of your own design or use the services of seamstresses to do it. If you are lucky enough to have them in your town, they can repair, customize, and modify old clothes to create a new look. Recycle, recycle, recycle.

If you can’t get what you want and need to buy new, try going to a local brick and mortar store. Some, like the Mercantile Village in Saranac Lake, spray and quarantine clothes that have been tried on, then put them back on the shelves. However, many other stores have closed their dressing rooms due to COVID and their customers are still buying multiple sizes, trying them on at home, and returning the rest. If all else fails and you have to go online for a particular garment, at least make sure that you are buying from an eco-friendly source.

We have come to understand that growing the economy by exploiting cheap foreign labor, as well as exacerbating climate change and pollution does not improve our quality of life but destroys it. Let us reduce the consumption of clothes as we consume energy. Do the planet a favor. The effort is well worth it and, what’s more, can be a lot of fun.

Caperton Tissot is a writer who lives in Saranac Lake. A list of sources accompanies this online commentary.

–

Sources:

“How fast is fashion destroying the planet”, Tatiana Schlossberg, New York Times, September 3, 2019

Pulse of the Fashion Industry, report 2018

“Closed changing rooms irritate buyers and increase returns. How are these retailers trying to solve this problem ”, CNBC, July 6, 2021; updated on July 12, 2021

“Unhappy returns” Amanda Mull, Atlantic Monthly, November 2021

“What is slow fashion? “ Audrey Stanton, The Good Trade Weekly Newsletter

Mercantile Village, Saranac Lake