Centric Brands and WHP Global Partner acquire Joes Jeans





Centered brands and Global WHP have announced an agreement to purchase the Joes Jeans brand. As part of the agreement, WHP will own the global intellectual property in all global territories other than China and Centric will continue to operate Joes Jeans under an exclusive long-term license for its main categories and geographies through the channels of retail, wholesale and e-commerce. . Founded in 2001, Joes Jeans creates products for men, women and children, including denim, clothing and accessories. Products are available at department stores in the United States, specialty stores around the world, 10 Joes Jeans stores, and Joesjeans.com. This year, Joes Jeans celebrates its 20th anniversary. We have made significant investments in Joes Jeans throughout our years of operation and established the brand as one of the premier premium denim resources, said Jason Rabin, CEO of Centric Brands. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, we look forward to partnering with WHP Global to further develop the brand and new avenues to grow the business. Centric Brands is a global collective of lifestyle brands that designs, sources, markets and sells products in the categories of children’s, men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, beauty and entertainment. The company’s portfolio includes more than 100 iconic brands owned and licensed, collectively generating approximately $ 2.5 billion in annual global sales. The acquisition of Joes Jeans in partnership with Centric is a victory for WHP Global as it expands our growing fashion vertical which already includes Anne Klein and Joseph Abboud, said Yehuda Shmidman, president and CEO of WHP Global. In collaboration with Centric, we will seek to build on our core business and expand into new geographic areas around the world. WHP Global is a New York-based brand acquisition and management company backed by equity capital from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and leveraged financing provided by BlackRock. After the transaction closes, the WHPs portfolio comprising Joes Jeans, William Rast, ToysRUs, BabiesRUs, Anne Klein, Joseph Abboud and Lotto will collectively generate approximately $ 4 billion in annual global retail sales.

