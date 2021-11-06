Bella Hadids Simple Tank is a piece of fashion history





Bella Hadid leaves sister Gigi’s apartment following altercation with Zayn Malik in New York Bella Hadid leaves sister Gigi’s apartment following altercation with Zayn Malik in New York Photo: Courtesy of Backgrid “src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/00SyHhzX9nthNhg95Lz14A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDE-/httkHhzX9nthNhg95Lz14A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDE-/httk2MDtoPTE0NDE-/httkFjdthBTA / BZHV9G9TaZveIC /uu/OZMjd15TAZveiC / w3VHzb3Zveic /https://media.zenfs.com/en/vogue_137/e6a7beb9a458dc0eeaf1b6d1490d8206 “data-src =” https: //s.yimg/res/res/nyhh-src= “https: //s.yimg. YXBwaWQDEh3toGlNlnaG https: //s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/YDykCcSZx37O5WveICMmOg–~B/aD0zNTAwO3c9MjMzMjthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https: //media.zenfs.com/b9a45a8b8be7 Photo: Courtesy of Backgrid Last week Bella Hadid stepped out in a deceptively simple look: a white hooded zipper, a tank top with a striped neckline and hem, loose jeans, a pair of fluffy slippers and light blue socks. But look closely, and you’ll notice an emblem stamped on the tank top, marking it as Celine. Specifically, it’s from the time of Michael Korss at the mark from 1997 to 2004, the most dormant era of houses. While Phoebe Philos Old Cline takes up a lot of social media space, just like Hedi Slimanes, current Celine, Korss has always been quieter. Still, he still packs a relevant punch. (His spring 2000 collection, full of chunky lime green mesh and PVC beach backpacks, is still circulating on social networks). Each of its collections is Kors at heart, with designs that speak to the Roaring Twenties, but with a tasteful restraint. The former is seen in pieces like a fur-trimmed brocade puffer jacket from Fall 2001, the latter in a pair of super smooth black leather flares from Spring 2000. I always thought Korss Celine is embodied by a wife of Russian oligarchs who traveled a lot, who most likely has a helicopter and an offshore bank account. She has a deep appreciation for sanitized but elevated Western tastes (think: riding boots with a leather skirt), but enjoys a big bang of the flashy maximalism that only existed in late ’90s Russia. Essentially, Korss Celine is the most luxurious interpretation of the 2000s. It’s naughty but it’s classic. This isn’t the first time Hadid has worn this tank top. She actually wore the tank top in July with loose shorts and pink sneakers. The model clearly has an appreciation for these underestimated eras. At the end of August, she stepped out in a playful shirt from Stella McCartney’s time at Chlo in the 00s. Hadids is pivoting to calmer fashion moments, it makes sense. After all, the vintage market has been inundated with the same heavyweights. A year ago, I felt like every sexy young celebrity was walking around in a Vivienne Westwood corset or lugging around a John Galliano monogrammed Dior bag. Instead, Korss Celine and McCartneys Chlo pieces are a bit more low-key. And in an age when everything is overexposed, thanks to social media and a trail of paparazzi, being in the know can be more valuable than any other archival find. Originally appeared on Vogue

