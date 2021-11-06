Fashion
Men’s basketball: DC wins dominant season debut | Local sports
After one game, men’s basketball Defiance College has already tied last season’s winning tally after beating Maranatha Baptist in the opening game of the Purple and Gold tournament on Friday night, 78-50.
That was to the satisfaction of first-year head coach Josh Gibson, who has been tasked with trying to turn around a team that went 1-9 last season.
I really appreciated the guys’ effort tonight, said Gibson. You have so many nerves and excitement even though we haven’t had so much time to practice. We had an abridged preseason so the excitement is still there. I thought overall we did a good job executing our game plan on both ends of the pitch,
The game was largely dominated by the fact that Maranatha Baptist returned the ball a lot and Defiance did not, as evidenced by the fact that the Yellow Jackets won the battle in turnover 26 and had 27 points of delay in turnover.
This was just the start Gibson wanted from his defense, with senior goaltender Marell Jordan getting four interceptions and second-year goaltender Dejsani Beamon getting three to lead the perimeter defense.
I thought we executed defensively, especially on the perimeter. For the most part, the things we’ve worked on consistently in practice, Gibson said. When you get that, it creates a transition opportunity. And we have guys who have the speed and the explosiveness to finish and make the transition even with a little touch.
They weren’t both down as Jordan, who led the team in scoring last season with 20.3 points per game, continued that dynamic scoring with a high of 20 points. Beamon, a transfer in his first year with the program, got off to a good start, scoring 15 points. The duo also led the team in assists with three apiece.
Gibson wasn’t sure how a dynamic scorer like Jordan, who dominated the HCAC last season, would fit into the new attack which only started training on October 15, but he was satisfied. the ease with which he integrated into the attack.
I thought he did a great job the first day for him in our system. You don’t know with such a talented goalscorer, Gibson said. He really played in himself. He played in what we have to do. He got an easy 20, I mean I took him out early.
Jordan scored early and often, getting four of the first six field goals for the Yellow Jackets as they rushed to a 20-10 first-half lead.
After that, the Yellow Jackets never looked back, leading in double digits the rest of the way.
They got a big boost from first-year goaltender Landen Swanner, who rose to 3 of 6 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished the game with 10 points.
Once the first half buzzer sounded, the game was already pretty much sealed with Defiance taking a 40-19 lead in the locker room after Beamon hit a three at the first half buzzer.
The second half was more on the bench, but not before Jordan scored ten more points to make it an equal number of ten in the two halves.
Freshman Clay McCorkle came off the bench to score 11 points, a perfect 3 of 3 of three, all in the second half.
It was yet another enjoyable sight for Gibson when he saw his team live, after just 22 practices before this game.
We don’t know who these guys are yet, Gibson said. We were still learning each other, we had no scrum or anything like that. So this is our first opportunity. It’s like a big dress rehearsal and I thought they walked in, gave us good energy and gave us good focus on the things we were working on.
The Yellow Jackets will be back on their home turf on Sunday for the second game of the Purple & Gold tournament against Miami Hamilton. The tip is set at 1:00 p.m.
MARANATHA BAPTIST (50) Moultrie 14; Mert 9; Herbster 6; Mayhak 5; Sanders 4; Woodward 4; Bailey 2; Davis 2; Rodriguez 2; Jensen 2. Totals 18-6-50
CHALLENGE (78) Jordan 20; Bundle 15; McCorkle 11; Swann 10; Wittenbaum 8; Johnson 6; Heidelburg 4; Edwards 2; Ségouline 2. Totals 29-11-78
Three-point goals: Maranatha Baptist 3 meters; Moultrie 2; Sanders. Swanner Challenge 3; McCorkle 3; Wittenbaum 2; Johnson 2; Beam. Rebounds: Maranatha Baptist 47 (Herbster 11), Defiance 38 (Jordan, Segulin 6). Turnover: Maranatha Baptiste 26, Defiance 10.
Baptiste Maranatha 19 31 50
