The 2021 Fashion Awards showcased their nominees on TikTok

The Fashion Award 2021 will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday, November 29, and will be broadcast live on global entertainment platforms to celebrate the fashion.

This new event format will allow us to explore and discover the awards, performances and cultural highlights of the past year. Fifteen Leaders of Change, from designers to brands to individuals, the fashion industry is influenced by visionary personalities who are grouped under three categories: Environment, People and Creativity. We now know the names of the nominees who are announced by the British Fashion Council, which will unveil the Designer of the Year Award and the BFC Foundation Award on the evening of the event. The fifteen nominees were selected by key figures in the international fashion industry who voted on and defined the final nominees, winners and the change leader of the event. The Fashion Awards 2021, presented by TikTok, revealed Designer of the Year, recognizes a British or international designer whose innovative collections have made a notable impact on the industry, defining the shape of global fashion. Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & LOEWE Kim Jones for Dior Homme & Fendi Miuccia Prada & Raf Simons for Prada The British Fashion Council recognized emerging designer talents who have had a major impact on global fashion over the past 12 months. The labels awarded are: Bethany williams Bianca Saunders Nancy Dojaka Priya Ahluwalia Richard quinn I would like to congratulate all the nominees of the Fashion Awards 2021 presented by TikTok. After an industry-wide period of reflection and self-assessment, we are extremely pleased to present this new approach to pricing, said BFC CEO Caroline Rush. The expanded goal is to highlight those who are creating positive change at all levels of the industry while continuing to showcase global creative excellence. I look forward to celebrating everyone in the company of our brilliant global fashion family on the 29ththe November, she concluded. Tommy Hilfiger will be recognized at the end of the event for his exceptional contribution to the world of fashion and for his inclusive and creative brand. To attend the event remotely or on site, you can book your tickets for the Fashion Award 2021 presented by TikTok via this link.

