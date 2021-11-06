Why Kate Middletons COP26 Dress Proves The Royal Family Don’t Need Meghan, Harry

In her thoughtful dress choice, Kate Middleton made a statement that highlights exactly what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are missing.

In June 1997, Diana, Princess of Wales, sold 79 of her cocktail and evening dresses at Christie’s in New York to raise money for charity. The move was not simply a philanthropic moment of munificence, but a symbolic relinquishment of his identity as a indentured member of the royal family.

Clothing, as Diana painstakingly taught the world in the ’80s and’ 90s, was not only a sign of taste and money, but could also serve as a powerful communication tool, a way of never speaking. pronounce a cut glass syllable. His wardrobe codified his transformation from “sacrificial lamb” to powerful player; from the virginal martyr to the palace provocateur.

This lesson in the power of fashion is one her daughter-in-law Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, clearly guessed with her appearance in Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference this week the ultimate proof.

The outfit we saw the donation 39-year-old co-host a reception for world leaders at the Clydeside Distillery alongside her husband Prince William, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall almost didn’t fit. never wow the fashion crowd.

London label Eponine’s full-length coat dress in dark periwinkle was fine, at best. Calm, uncluttered and almost brushing his ankles, he would hardly have looked out of place on the set of Downton abbey.

But that choice in and of itself is telling, as it’s not Kate from 2012 we’re talking about here, back in the days when she was freshly anointed as an actual HRH and dressed with such a quick-paced eye on decorum that she was. annoyed the sartorial world for death. (That her extensive collection of nude wedges has been sent to the fashion version of the Tour.)

And now?

Last year, we saw her flirt with a leopard print and surprisingly sexy black knee-length boots, show up in a very daring, if not entirely successful, Alessandra Rich dress, and choose reigning cool-girl brand The Vampire’s. Wife for a glittery green outfit.

Most recently, she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Bond’s latest film wearing a jaw-dropping gold glitter creation by Jenny Packham that is sure to go down in the style history books as one of her greatest looks. all time.

That’s all to say, the nerves are gone and the Kate who has emerged over the past two years is a woman clearly not only comfortable in her regal skin, but confident in her ability to get the job done – and damn it. good.

And it all matters because Kate didn’t, I would say, go for this week’s sleek number bordering on the mundane, but for purely strategic reasons.

Diana may have pioneered the sartorial semaphore, but Kate is proving to be her natural successor in this particular dark art.

That is, it was a deliberately boring look. His intention seems clear: to focus relentlessly on the occasion. Rather than drawing attention to her with a jaw-dropping dress or turning to one of the many exciting British labels that would kill to dress her up, she instead opted for the fashion equivalent of NyQuil.

If she had come up in something colorful or interesting, anything that would have really given the world’s fashion writers even the most naked stuff to cover, would have hurt the main event here, which is the fight against the climate change.

While the Eponine dress was a new piece, it is believed that this piece originated from the brand’s Spring / Summer 2020 collection, suggesting that she may have already had the outfit in her closet, slated for an event in Paris. last year, before this whole pandemic thing put the kybosh on normal life. Although the exact price is not known, similar dresses cost around $ 4,400.

Also consider her hair, in this case pulled back and professional, and that her shoes, jewelry, and clutch were all pieces she had worn before. (In fact, she’s worn these Rupert Sanderson pumps 12 times before.)

Basically we are talking about a stylistic blank slate. Nothing to see here. No really – nothing.

And that willingness to put work first and ward off whatever ego (and vanity) she might have says a lot about her inexorable journey to the throne. This self-submission for the good of the institution could be the main requirement of the job for anyone who ever wishes to wear a crown.

What’s fascinating is that after this week the monarchy has never looked better. William and Charles came out in Scotland with a bang, meeting a slew of world leaders and impressing the tailored pants of them.

US President Joe Biden, after meeting the Prince of Wales, said of the royal “We are in great need of you … and I am not just saying that” and was happy that Charles had “everything going” and “that’s how it all started.” (The president was also seen chatting with William and putting a loving hand on that shoulder.)

The richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, took the time to plan his next trip to space, to publish an article on William, writing: “Very proud to be one of the founders of the Earthshot Prize of the prince william. It’s easy to see how passionate and thoughtful he is about this important job.

Even UN Secretary General Antonia Guterres got to the heart of the matter, saying on Twitter: “I was delighted to meet the Duke of Cambridge and the @EarthshotPrize finalists” and to greet “the revolutionary ideas of these global innovators ”.

It is a serious turning point for the books.

While only a few years ago the monarchy looked more and more like a useless relic, something nifty to charm tourists and help sell souvenir tea towels, in recent months a much more vibrant, almost militant version. , the royal family has emerged, take the lead on climate change and position themselves on the world stage as world leaders on this issue.

They not only made themselves relevant, but almost (maybe not quite, but almost) necessary, as a force uniquely positioned to bring politicians together and make them, albeit briefly, play together.

This vital new reimagining of the House of Windsor is an evolution of the Royal Family that two years ago would have seemed unthinkable, if not almost ridiculous.

At the time, it was Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who appeared to have an attackable lead as HRHs most likely to lead the monarchy into the 21st century. Their energy, hugs and hashtags seemed poised to usher in a new golden age, only for that promise to evaporate when they turned on their heels and stepped down for a new life of ‘impacting’ life and endless business linkages.

It’s hard not to wonder how Harry must be feeling watching his family’s Scottish feat from afar. In the 20 months or so between the Sussexes’ marriage and their abrupt exit, the couple were the Windsor prodigy and when they left it appeared that all hopes of dynastic survival tied to their popularity went out with them.

However, like centuries of royals before him, Harry suddenly finds himself outside looking inside.

The monarchy has never looked better while the relevance of the Sussex team has never felt more fragile.

Of course, it was never meant to be that way.

Looking at photos of the Cambridges, Charles and Camilla at this COP26 reception, Harry and Meghan should rightly be there, too. Conservation and environmental work has always been meant to be a princely two-for-the-one.

When William and Harry both started their royal careers in the 2000s, when these Welsh boys loved nothing more than a pair of wrap-around sunglasses and a rum cocktail in Mahiki, they were truly a double act.

In 2009 they co-founded the Royal Foundation together, in 2010 they embarked on their first joint engagement abroad, visiting Botswana, Lesotho and South Africa, where conservation was a priority, before, in 2014 , they created United For. Wildlife, an organization made up of the seven largest conservation charities in the world, including WWF and Conservation International.

Which is why, in another universe where Megxit never took place, the Sussexes would also be present in Glasgow, shaking hands and leaning in for a glass of whiskey when the press was distracted by the sight of ‘Angela Merkel and Camilla laughing. (True story. Oh, to find out what these two were talking about. Meanwhile, Charles was enjoying a glass of goodies, saying, “I promise you I need it after today.”)

Sigh. If only.

Here is the silver lining though. The reversal of fortune of the royal family is proof that a sinking ship can be turned to the right; that with the right time and a lot of hard work, you can snatch victory from the clutches of defeat.

Hopefully that’s exactly what happens after COP26, otherwise, in a world that is heating up quickly, Kate won’t need this huge collection of mid-priced coats.

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and writer with over 15 years of experience working with a number of major Australian media titles.