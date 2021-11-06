Fashion
British swimmers fall to volunteers
Divers Kyndal Knight and Danny Zhang swept both boards for the Wildcats
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – It was a fierce battle Friday afternoon between two South Eastern Conference rivals, but the RV / No. 12 The University of Kentucky’s men’s and women’s swim and diving team fell to No. 17/7 Tennessee at the Lancaster Aquatic Center. The British men’s team lost a decision 192-108 on the Vols while the women Wildcat were beaten by the Lady Vols, 161.5-138.5.
Knight Kyndalswept both boards for Kentucky, posting final scores of 290.18 on the 1-yard and 333.60 on the 3-yard.Morgan southallfinished second in 3 meters (327.75) withAbby Devereauxtake third place at 1 meter (272.85).
Danny Zhang also won both boards on the men’s side, sweeping the 1m (369.23) and 3m (424.43) convincingly.Sam duncandived in second place on the 1 meter with a score of 336.75, whileRodrigo Romerodid the same on the 3 meters (369.00).
Dominating the women’s 200 free in the pool wasRiley gaines, who won the event by more than a second clocking 1: 46.60 before taking the runner place in the 50 freestyle (22.85). The senior co-captain also tied for first in the 100 freestyle with Tennessee’s Trude Rothrock in 49.83.
Caitlin brookswon the 100 backstroke, with a time of 53.12 whileSophie sorenson(54.07) took third place andLauren Poole(54.34) placed fourth. Sorenson (1: 55.75) and Brooks (1: 55.91) doubled for the UK in the 200 backstroke with Poole (1: 56.84) again taking fourth place.
Poole was also second in the 200 IM in the closest race of the day, taking second place by just one tenth in 2: 00.42, with Sorenson (2: 01.07) andBailey Bonnet(2: 01.44) finishing second and third.
The Wildcats were also 2-4 in the 1000 freestyle afterBeth mcneese(10: 03.79) took second place withMegan Drum(10: 05.55) andCaroline benda(10: 05.75) following closely. Drumm was Kentucky’s top player in the 500 freestyle, finishing second in 4: 52.53, andGillian daveyalso posted a second place in the 200 breaststroke (2: 12.59).
Stimulating the Wildcat men in the pool wasMason Wilby, who won the 200 butterfly in 1: 46.05 to edge Kayky Mota of Tennessee by less than three tenths. He also put his hand to the wall first in the 200 IM in 1: 48.62 and was second in the 100 butterfly (48.31).
The British remote contingent was led byAdam rosipalwho posted second place in the 500 freestyle (4: 31.20) and third place in the 1000 freestyle (9: 17.51).Jacob Clarkwas third in the 500 freestyle (4: 32.28) and fourth in the 1000 freestyle (9: 19.47).
Victor Martin Roigwas second in the 200 free with a time of 1: 38.25, followed closely byMax Berg(1: 38.30) in third. Berg also sprinted to finish third in the 50 freestyle after stopping the clock in 20.63 while Roig clocked 44.97 to finish fourth in the 100 freestyle.
The count of a second place was alsoKyle barkerat 100 backstroke with a final time of 49.05 asJackson mussler(50.94) took fourth place. Mussler then finished second in the 200 backstroke in 1: 47.38 and Barker was third in 1: 49.41.
The Wildcats have two weeks off to prepare for the Ohio State Invitational Nov. 18-20. Hosted by the Buckeyes, the three-day meet will be held at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.
