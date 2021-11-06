A sustainable fashion show offers a fresh take on style and the environment





PALOS VERDES, CA Residents of South Bay are invited to a sustainable benefit show and parade on Sunday hosted by New2U and South Bay Cares. It is an event to draw attention to the harmful effects of fast fashion on our environment and how to combat these harmful effects.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at El Camp. Attendees can look forward to a parade, raffle prizes, speakers, a DJ and the sale of carefully used and carefully selected clothing to help promote new ways of viewing their closets and the impact on our planet. The majority of the proceeds will go to Sew Swag and the League of Women’s Voters. The event is inspired by Daisy Hutton, co-founder of The Fixx Collective and Dillon Eisman, founder of Sew-Swag.

The clothing industry is the second biggest industrial polluter behind the oil industry. It represents 10% of global carbon emissions. The fashion industry is currently responsible for more annual carbon emissions than all international flights and shipping combined, and about 85% of clothing and textile waste ends up in landfills or incinerators.

The price to be paid for our environment and the developing countries of the current fast fashion business model is increasingly recognized, and more and more people want to make purchasing choices that are respectful of the environment and human. “There are people who are trying to completely reform the system, from the materials we use to the way the clothes are made and the way we shop,” the event organizers told Patch. “We will highlight some of the change makers at our event and provide useful resources to shift our fashion mindset in a more sustainable direction.”

Daisy Hutton, co-founder of The Fixx collective will talk about the practical steps you can take to develop a stylish and durable wardrobe. She perfectly combines years of experience in the fashion industry and a passion for our environment in her approach to the art of fashion. Dillon Eisman, founder of Sew the booty will talk about his founding journey of Sew Swag. Sew Swag Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that turns damaged and donated clothing into fashionable outfits for homeless people in the greater Los Angeles area. Their goal is to provide the clothing and dignity necessary for those who need it to begin the transition off the streets. Through partnerships with other nonprofits and shelters, Sew Swag has a wide range of impacts in Southern California.

The sustainable fashion show will take place at El Camp, 2150 Park Place, Ste 100, El Segundo. Tickets are $ 10, free for students. BrownBag + QR Code link. Visit the website for more information about the event: https://m.bpt.me/event/5265606 SEE MORE :

