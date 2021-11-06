Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana’s racy ‘Fight back to Charles’ moment for The Crown

Fashion
The revenge dress returns: Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana’s racy ‘riposte to Charles’ moment for The Crown
It was a choice of challenge widely interpreted as a form of revenge.
Breaking royal protocol, Princess Diana stepped out in a revealing off-the-shoulder gown as her husband Prince Charles confessed to being unfaithful.
Now her arrival at a glitzy event in what has become her revenge gown has been recreated by Elizabeth Debicki for the hit series The Crown.
New footage shows the Australian actress, 31, as Diana gets out of her car to attend the 1994 Vanity Fair dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in London.
The star looked surprisingly like the princess as she filmed scenes from the Netflix drama in a replica of the 900 Christina Stambolian silk-crepe cocktail dress with a side sash.
Diana bought the dress in 1991 but considered it too daring to wear at the time.
That same evening, she wore the outfit. Charles admitted in a TV interview with Jonathan Dimbleby that he was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, now his wife.
Miss Debicki, who replaced 25-year-old Emma Corrin as Diana in the latest series of The Crown, also wore a copy of the sapphire, diamond and pearl necklace the princess wore that night.
Diana had it made using a sapphire and diamond brooch given by the Queen Mother as a wedding gift.
Miss Debicki was pictured filming the scenes on Monday at the Hyde Park Gallery, a stone’s throw from Kensington Palace.
Elsewhere, the actress has been pictured recreating Diana’s first meeting with billionaire Mohamed Fayed.
She could be seen chatting with Salim Dau, 71, playing the former Harrods owner in a polo match.
The son of Mr Fayeds’ film producer, Dodi, won Diana’s heart before the two were killed when their Mercedes crashed into a tunnel in Paris in August 1997.
In September, it was claimed that British actor Khalid Abdalla, 40, who starred in the 2007 film The Kite Runner, had been cast for the role of Dodi.
With the Fayeds picked up, it’s likely that The Crown’s fifth series, slated for November next year, will detail Diana’s final months of life.
The fourth series, which aired in November last year, told the story of Charles and Diana’s early romance.
Breaking up their relationship will be a central part of the fifth series and will likely pave the way for Diana’s romance with Dodi.
The show will also look at the 1992 fire at Windsor Castle.
