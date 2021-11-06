Best new for men this week, November 5, 2021





Courtesy The cold has seeped in and stays put, which can only mean one thing: it’s officially cuddle season. Sure, you can do that with a partner, but if nobody’s around, we’ve got this week’s menswear releases to serve as a great, if not best, proxy. First of all, a plush coat with so much swagger from Apparis, a French brand that finally gives us the chance to participate in what the most stylish girls have known for years. We also have another teddy bear, this one in the shape of a bear and as a Guess capsule collection. But more about the toppers: Buck Mason, Zara and Sondér have the products that will keep you warm and fit. Do you want underlays, you say? Well, take a look at the ergonomic Shadow Island Shadow Project sweater, the ruby ​​shirt designed for basketball fans from Rowing Blazers, a top by The Elder Statesman that celebrates the world of tie-dyeing, and pants. tracksuit from the Fila archives. All of these styles will keep you toasty warm, so take advantage now to enjoy them all season long. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 503D1 wool and cotton sweater Stone Island Shadow Project A commitment to functional textiles is at the heart of the Stone Island Shadow Project. The brand continues on this path for the fall 2021 season, offering ergonomic designs, especially knits, that will walk you through the change of weather and help you look great as well. Caravan Interest Shoe Clarks took a trip to the 1970s, revisiting its classic Avalon style from that decade, tweaking it slightly for us young people with a nostalgic affection for the boomer days. Coat DNM MX CT 07 Zara is taking steps towards sustainability, and she is doing it with SRPLS, a semi-annual collection made from surplus materials, often in khaki hues. The fall 2021 line sticks to the MO, offering the season’s must-have styles, but with a lot more attitude. The Listener Geranium Leaf Body Care Kit Aesop wants us all to be more selfless about the holidays. The label released holiday gift boxes, each with their own positive message and association with a charity. The Listener, for example, gives back to Pan Intercultural Arts, an organization that empowers refugees and minorities in London through arts programs. Daryna coat Ask any stylish woman where she got her faux fur coat, and she’ll likely tell you it’s from Apparis. Today, the brand is giving us boys a chance to have a bit of that French flair with its debut collection of men’s clothing. G. Ponti-1 sunglasses For his second Takumi collection, Oliver Peoples turns to architecture. To know: the eyewear brand has collaborated with the family estate Gio Ponti on a selection of specifications at the height of the heritage of the famous designer. Zero G Hoodie Live long and thrive in this hoodie. Chinese bomber The booming brands offering wardrobe basics are now selling for dime, but Sondér New York is doing it in a way that feels fresh. Example: this wool varsity jacket in a damn cool colourway. Lace-up sneakers Speaking of new brands doing cool things, Kengos is a shoe brand that has introduced a line of vegan sneakers that are made without glue, making them easy to take apart for recycling. But you don’t have to worry about it for a while because his kicks will last you for a while. Also, take a look at these beautiful soles! Down expedition jacket Buck Mason t-shirts have been talked about a lot, especially how comfortable, durable and flattering they are. The brand, of course, brings the same qualities to its new line of down outerwear. Jkt Neutron Jacket Crazy Apparel has arrived in the United States. The Italian label, which creates the kind of products designed to withstand the conditions atop the Alps, now offers products for those taking trips to Telluride and other mountainous areas of Murica. Chicago Bulls Block Stripe Rugby Shirt Rowing Blazers are playing ball with the NBA again. For their second collaboration, the duo are offering ruby ​​shirts, knits and shorts with team logos from the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. P404 all season boot Padmore & Barnes x 18 East Looking for a boot that you can wear all day, every day, whatever the weather? Just take a look at this guy’s name. Swinger Club Crest varsity jacket Brandon Lee x Local Authority Have you ever wondered what the family crest of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee would have looked like if they had stayed together and become kings? Well, wonder no more, because their son, Brandon Lee, has teamed up with the local authority on a collection, called “Swingers,” which shows us the answer. O-Fit velor trousers Fila has been in the business for 110 years, and to celebrate, the brand released an anniversary collection filled with styles from its archives. And to really make a splash, he hired Mark Seliger to lead a fun and campy campaign, called “Falling in Love Again”, starring Luke Wilson, Angus Cloud and Adesuwa Aighewi. Pullover with stand-up collar A high neck sweatshirt with a drawstring? A high neck sweater with a drawstring! Mordechai Mash Reg sweater il Elder Statesman x Mordechai The Elder Statesman enlisted Mordechai Rubinstein, a self-proclaimed “garmentologist” and author of Dead Style: A long and strange journey in the magical world of Tie Dye, on a collection that perfectly reflects the message of his book. Bear crew-neck sweatshirt Children of the ’80s will remember – or at least should – the Guess Bear, a staple in the brand’s product assortment. Today, the teddy is making a comeback, featured in a capsule collection for the brand. Tracksuit jacket Along with her anniversary collection (see above), Fila also released a capsule line with rising artist Tashawn “Whaffle” Davis. Retro-inspired, vibrant and with a bit of quirk, any piece, especially this track jacket, is a feast for the eyes. Collavini wrinkle-resistant shirt i Untuckit, the brand that encourages us to literally let our hems hang down, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. And instead of offering something flash-on-the-pan, as others may, the brand has released a collection of luxe Italian cotton button-down shirts, all of which have a nod to the patterns. and in Untuckit’s best-selling colors. 