Stranger Things Gets New Fashion Line Ahead Of Season 4





Strange things Season 4 teased the ultimate fight between the forces of good and evil, but the real clash is about to unfold within the fandom. Zavvi is set to launch an exclusive product line ahead of the new season of the Netflix supernatural series and has established two “fan clubs”. You will be able to choose whether you side with Eleven and the gang or the Demogorgon with products available for both camps. Everything from t-shirts and denim jackets to tote bags and posters will be up for grabs, with designs that use the show’s iconic characters and scenes. Each club will have its own aesthetic and color scheme, so people can see at a glance which side you are on. Zavvi Zavvi Related: Strange things the cassette player contains a secret message from season 4 For the Demogorgon fan club, some of the 1980s-inspired merchandise includes a distressed gray tank top and an equally faded green crew-neck sweater. If you want a more classic look, you can get a white graphic t-shirt. Alternatively, there is also a black and white horizontal striped shirt with a red Demogorgon patch on the left chest. Rather, Representing Children is a design that references one of the more cheesy moments in Season 3 when Dustin aka Dustybun has to call his girlfriend Suzie aka Suziepoo to ask him about Planck’s constant, which is the code. to enter the Russians’ lair. You can get it as a poster or on a T-shirt. Zavvi Zavvi Related: Strange things Star Maya Hawke Responds To Season 4 Casting Rumor If instead your favorite couple from last season were girlfriends El and Max, you can get a “Material Girls” sweater in pink and wear the iconic duo on your chest. And finally, to remember our favorite mule runner Billy, the collection includes a black t-shirt with his iconic mug, that is, before he became possessed by the Mind Flayer. The new range will be available on Zavvi.com from November 6, 2021, with prices starting at £ 14.99. Strange things Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix, and Season 4 is slated to air in 2022. LEGO 75810 – Stranger Things: The Upside Down Stranger Things (Original Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) Legacy records

Amazon £ 8.99 Stranger Things: Dustin with Compass Pop! Vinyl figure Funko Pop!

Pop in a box £ 17.99 Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Stranger Things Edition Stranger Things Eleven High Pop! Vinyl figure Funko Pop!

Pop in a box £ 9.99 Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds: The First Official Novel Century

Amazon Stranger Things: Netflix Original Series Soundtrack, Season 3 Sony / old recordings

Amazon £ 7.30 Stranger Things: Battle Eleven Pop! Vinyl figure Funko Pop!

Pop in a box £ 9.99 Stranger Things Comic Volume 1 Black horse comics

Amazon £ 9.99 Stranger Things Steve with Sunglasses Pop! Vinyl figure Funko Pop!

Stranger Things: Darkness on the Edge of Town: The Second Official Novel

